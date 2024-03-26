April 10 Edmonds fashion show to benefit Edmonds Center for Arts

Local boutiques are partnering with the Edmonds Center for the Arts to present a spring fashion show Wednesday, April 10.

Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy an Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show in the ECA lobby hosted by Jenny Murphy, former owner of Sound Styles, and Tammy Coffing, stylist at Pear Tree Consignment. A complimentary glass of champagne will be available upon check-in.

After the show, guests will be invited to the stage to view the featured clothes and place orders with merchants. A lavish grazing table prepared by Rose Events owner Alexandra Rousu, formerly with Savvy Traveler, will be provided. A cash bar will also be available. In addition, guests will receive a 10% discount on purchases made at participating merchants through the weekend.