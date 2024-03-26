April 10 Edmonds fashion show to benefit Edmonds Center for Arts

Local boutiques are partnering with the Edmonds Center for the Arts to present a spring fashion show Wednesday, April 10.
Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy an Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show in the ECA lobby hosted by Jenny Murphy, former owner of Sound Styles, and Tammy Coffing, stylist at Pear Tree Consignment. A complimentary glass of champagne will be available upon check-in.
After the show, guests will be invited to the stage to view the featured clothes and place orders with merchants. A lavish grazing table prepared by Rose Events owner Alexandra Rousu, formerly with Savvy Traveler, will be provided. A cash bar will also be available. In addition, guests will receive a 10% discount on purchases made at participating merchants through the weekend.
Tickets are $75 per person. You can learn more and purchase tickets here. The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
The event is a partnership that includes Edmonds Center for the Arts, Cheryl Foster, Jenny Murphy, Kita Events, Pear Tree Consignment, NC Concept, Anchor Chic Consignment, Rogue, Rebekah’s Boutique, Rose Events and Saetia. Event proceeds will benefit the ECA’s mission and programs.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.