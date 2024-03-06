Art Beat: Story Time, a colorful art collection, EWHS winter production, Everett Film Festival and Sketcher Fest event schedule

Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop with local children’s author and teacher Kim Helleren

9:30 a.m. Friday, Mar. 29, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will host local children’s author and teacher Kim Helleren at its monthly Story Time. Kim will be reading Mrs. H and Icelyn Go Hiking with Primary Colors, one of her children’s art series books. Kids and grownups are welcome to join, and there will be a fun activity afterward.

To find out about more Story Time events, follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram or Facebook and check the Events Calendar on their website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Dean Olson’s art show at Brigid’s Bottleshop

Through March 30, Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Avenue South, Edmonds

Next time you visit Brigid’s Bottleshop, you’ll notice a bright and colorful wall of paintings. Dean Olson’s works feature brightly colored oil pieces (with some acrylic and wax as well).

“With our longer winters and grey days, I try to paint with colors,” Olson said. “My hope is that the paintings make folks smile, brighten up the day, and brighten up the indoors with colors … When I paint, I think about how we all can brighten up the day, try to figure out the painting, and just have fun.”

The works are for sale, and 10 percent of the proceeds go to a great cause, Washington Kids in Transition. To purchase, go to the cashier to select your painting of choice, and then Brigid’s will mark it sold.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School presents “The Government Inspector” — one weekend only

Thursday-Sunday, March 14-17, EWHS Theater, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Want love? Humor? Mistaken identity? Come and see Edmonds-Woodway High School’s winter production of The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol. In 1836, in Russia, madness ensues when a small town hears word that a government inspector is coming to town.

In a play filled with humor and corruption, watch as the plot thickens and see themes of human folly and romance. Join EWHS for a fun night of laughing and crying from laughing too hard. Cost: $7 with ASB, $10 without.

~ ~ ~ ~

Don’t miss the Everett Film Festival

Doors open at 12:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 6, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

The Everett Film Festival is proud to announce an exceptional lineup for its 2024 event. The show will feature eleven screenings, including documentaries, narrative features and shorts.

Attendees can enjoy free popcorn and snacks. The first 250 ticket purchasers will get a free sandwich or salad.

Highlights include feature-length comedy/drama You Hurt My Feelings, with five award nominations and a win, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist who overhears her husband disparaging her latest book.

Although this year’s festival is not themed, several films involving environmental issues have emerged, so this year’s roster includes several short documentaries on the beauty and health of our forests, and on environmental concerns for Snohomish County’s rivers and lands.

Monica Van Der Vieren, creator of A River Dream, and Tara Luckie, producer of I Will Be a Farmer, will be featured speakers at the event.

The festival has engaged local film lovers with quality international films since 1997. Prices for the full day are $50 for adults and $40 for seniors/students/military. (That works out to less than $5 per movie.) Along with the complimentary items, it’s quite a deal — and no ads to watch. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the film festival website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sketcher Fest announces schedule of events and tickets

July 19-21

The schedule of events and activities for Sketcher Fest Edmonds 2024 has been announced. This year, the festival has expanded its program to include more guest artists, more workshops and some exciting new offerings.

Tickets are available now: Sunday Sketchbook Fair at the Edmonds Waterfront Center ($15 online, $20 at the door). Friday Night Opening Reception and keynote presentation at Graphite Arts Center ($15).

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.