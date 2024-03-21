Barbara Jean Truax: High school teacher, world traveler, master decorator

Barbara Jean Truax

June 14, 1941-March 17, 2024

Barbara (Barb) Truax (82) of Edmonds, the older child of Orville and Emily Buerge, was born in N Chicago, IL. In 1949, she moved with her family to Alderwood Manor, WA where she grew to adulthood in the family home built on a 5-acre wooded property. Barb was an accomplished student while attending schools in Alderwood, Lynnwood and Edmonds. During her senior year (1959) she served as a teacher’s assistant in history. Following graduation she worked at a business in downtown Seattle before enrolling at Seattle University (SU).

On winter break from SU, Barb volunteered to chaperone a high school ski trip. That day trip turned into an over-nighter when her bus broke down, its riders transferred to another bus which proceed to get stuck in the snow and was unable to return home late the next morning. Barb had such a great time with those students that upon resuming classes at SU she expanded her majors to include both business and education. On graduation she received two degrees and a teaching certificate. She later returned to SU to obtain her Master’s in Public Administration together with a principal’s certificate.

In 1966, following graduation Barb married Mike Truax, a former high school classmate. Their 57-year marriage produced sons Joel and Andrew and homes in Alderwood and Edmonds. Barb’s career was to include teaching many business and English subjects over a 33-year period spent at Edmonds, Lynnwood and Scriber high schools. Barb proved to be an exciting and enthusiastic teacher who believed a 60-hour week was the minimum requirement for her job.

As a youth Barb envied her father’s stories of travel to foreign countries acquired while he served as a navy bandmaster. As an adult she developed a thirst to travel everywhere she could. Her husband also proved to be an enthusiastic traveler. Beginning with their honeymoon Barb traveled near and far exploring nearly all of North America and making multiple trips to Asia, Europe, Australia and Russia. By the time Covid had arrived Barb’s travel bucket list had been completed and she stopped further exploration. Her brain was stuffed with memories, experience and knowledge and her household was stuffed with souvenirs.

Barb and Mike shared their time together both at home and their seasonal cabin on Lake Conconully. For Mike it was opportunity to fly fish many surrounding lakes and for Barb it was more an opportunity to decorate both home and yard, to read and to kick back with newly found leisure time. She truly loved the residents of Okanogan County and the values they embraced. For 26 years both could hardly wait to open the cabin for the season.

Barb had several hobbies at which she excelled. Family and friends considered Barb to be the master decorator. Whether it be gifts, greeting cards or indoor household space it required being decorated. Every birthday, major and minor holidays was recognized with special detail. She took great delight spreading good cheer. Barb was also a serious reader and collector of books. Books in her houses were displayed in wall-long floor to ceiling bookcases with many other books hiding in other rooms or in storage units.

Barb was proceeded in death by her parents Orville E Buerge and Emily (Hibel) Buerge and her brother-in-law William F Truax. Barb leaves behind her husband Michael R Truax of Edmonds, sons Joel G Truax (Jody) of Bayview, ID and Andrew G Truax of Edmonds, brother David M Buerge of Everett, sisters-in-law Jeanice E Bly of Burlington, Kathleen M Truax of Olympia and Elizabeth A Templeton (Ted) of Fremont CA, brother-in-law David R Truax (Glenda) of Edmonds, her 10 nieces and 10 nephews and her very close friends Vicki McBride and Candy Halligan.

Funeral services to be held at 10:30 pm on March 28, 2024 at Holyrood Cemetery’s Mausoleum located at 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 with internment to follow. Funeral arrangements and information provided by Beck’s Tribute Center, Edmonds, WA.