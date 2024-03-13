Boys and Girls Club sponsoring All-Girls Flag Football clinic March 24 at Archbishop Murphy HS

The Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County is offering an All-Girls Flag Football Clinic in association with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, March 24 at Archbishop Murphy High School, 12911 39th Ave. S.E., Everett.
Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic runs from 10 a.m. to noon. This clinic is free, but you must sign up here to participate.
If you have any questions, contact Nick Saunders at nsaunders@bgcsc.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.