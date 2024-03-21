Cascade Symphony presents Chamber Music Concert April 6 at Maple Park Lutheran Church

The musical works of legendary composers Mozart, Mendelssohn, Barber and others will be performed by musicians of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra in their annual Chamber Music Concert – a series of small instrumental ensembles – beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Maple Park Lutheran Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., in Lynnwood.

The concert will feature groups of two to nine musicians, including a bass clarinet duo, an oboe quartet and a nine-member string ensemble, along with a variety of other groups..

Of special note, the Cascade Percussion Ensemble will perform selections all composed by living percussionists, and award-winning composer and pianist Keva Vaughan-McMorrow will play one of her own original works, assisted by members of the Cascade Percussion Ensemble.

Tickets are available online at www.EC4ARTS.org, by calling 425-275-9595, or at the door on April 6. Ticket prices for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for youngsters 12 and younger.

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will complete its 2023-2024 season when it returns to its regular venue, Edmonds Center for the Arts, to perform its “Italian Symphony” concert, featuring renowned cellist Eric Han as soloist, on Monday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.