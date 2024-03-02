Celebrate migration at the 2024 Puget Sound Bird Fest — now in early June

Save the date for Puget Sound Bird Fest as it migrates to spring for the 20th annual festival on June 1-2 in Edmonds.

A celebration of birds and nature, Bird Fest features two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, exhibits, and educational activities for all ages. Most Bird Fest activities are free and open to the public, with some activities requiring a small fee and/or pre-registration.

The Puget Sound Bird Fest was initially held in spring to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day. After growing for several years, it was moved to fall to avoid competition with other birding festivals around the region. Last year, festival planners decided to move it back to spring to better coincide with the peak season for bird watching.

“We’re really excited about moving Bird Fest to the spring,” said Brian Zinke, executive director of the Pilchuck Audubon Society, who has partnered with the City of Edmonds to put on the event since it began. “Spring is a time of rejuvenation, a time when we come out of the doldrums of the long Northwest winter, and what better way to celebrate that than by welcoming back our splendid migratory birds.”

This year’s event will kick off early Saturday morning, June 1 with guided walks offered by the Pilchuck Audubon Society, followed by a presentation by wildlife biologist Gregory Green at 10 a.m. in the Edmonds Plaza Room.

Green’s presentation The Ecology of Hummingbirds from Ecuador to Washington will explore the unique ecology of hummingbirds and share the results of his research on the northward expansion of Anna’s hummingbirds over the past 75 years. Other presentations will follow throughout the day.

Also on Saturday, families can enjoy a special Bird Fest Family Storytime at the Edmonds Library starting at 10am, then head next door to the Kids Corner in the Exhibits Hall in the Frances Anderson Center gym. Booths staffed by representatives from regional conservation organizations, artists, scientists, and select vendors will be open until 4pm. Be sure to stop by the Pilchuck Audubon Society Photo Contest booth to vote for your favorite.

Additional field activities will be hosted on Sunday, June 2, including guided walks, a boat cruise to Protection Island, a native plant sale, and tours of the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden by the Edmonds Stewards.

The Bird Fest Planning Committee is hard at work planning the 2024 event and plans to post the full festival schedule by April 15. For more information visit the Bird Fest website at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org or email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.