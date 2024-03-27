City council hears South County Fire report, OKs resolution regarding red light camera data

The Edmonds City Council’s decision in January 2022 to allocate $1.5 million annually to address a South County Fire service imbalance among Edmonds and neighboring cities has helped somewhat to change the ratio, bringing it into acceptable limits under the terms of the city’s contract with the fire agency. That was one of the takeways from South County Fire annual report to the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night.

That data point — known as the neighboring unit utilization factor (NUUF), is included in the city’s contract with South County Fire to provide fire and emergency medical services. It measures the amount of time that Edmonds units respond to calls for service outside of Edmonds and then compares that to the amount of time that non-Edmonds units respond to calls for service in Edmonds.

“Why that’s important is, we dispatch the closest unit to an emergency response and sometimes fire stations may be close to one another and they might be far apart, so we track that,” Fire Chief Thad Hovis told the council.

Under the contract, balance is achieved when those two amounts of time are within 10% of one another. However, South County Fire data in 2021 showed that the neighboring cities were responding into Edmonds significantly more often than Edmonds units were responding into neighboring cities like Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

The 2022 vote to add an additional 24-hour aid car “helped change the NUUF a little bit,” Hovis said Tuesday night. The additional unit — now located at Fire Station 16, on 196th Street Southwest in Edmonds — “has affected the Lynnwood responses into the city positively,” although Edmonds units are still going into Mountlake Terrace “more than vice versa,” he added.

“But overall, the combined NUUF for Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace is at 92% and that’s an acceptable per the ILA (interlocal agreement),” Hovis added.

The South County Fire presentation also included reports from several fire officials on the agency’s work. Assistant Chief Shaughn Maxwell, who oversees emergency medical services, health and safety, noted that 86% of calls to Edmonds are for emergency medical services. He also added that South County Fire is the only agency in the county to carry whole blood so that paramedics can provide in-field blood transfusions for medical conditions or trauma injuries.

In addition, South County Fire’s “save rate” for those who suffer cardiac arrest is well above state and national averages. “We’re really proud of what we’re doing,” he said.

Captain Nicole Picknell, a community resource paramedic, talked about South County Fire’s program to “support the people who are forgotten” — including seniors, veterans, people living with addiction and those who are unhoused. “They call 911 because they have a need,” Pickman said. “But the hospital is not the best choice.” Those calling might instead require housing, a caregiver or a connection to an agency for services. Community paramedics and health workers follow up with those individuals to ensure they receive the resources they need, Picknell said.

Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman explained South County Fire’s work to educate the community on both disaster preparedness and safety issues, including the distribution of livesaving devices ranging from child car seats to bike helmets to infant sleep sacks. And Todd Anderson, deputy chief in the fire prevention division, noted that the agency provides two fire code officials who work the city’s building department. “We’ve seen a lot of increase in new construction inside the city,” Anderson said. “From 2017 to 2023, we’ve expanded four times in new construction,” which has increased the fire inspectors’ workload, he added.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch asked if South County Fire officials are planning their services accordingly to adjust for projected population growth in the coming years. Assistant Fire Chief Bob Eastman, who will become the agency’s new fire chief next week since Hovis announced his retirement, said that South County Fire has a comprehensive facilities plan that governs the next 25 to 30 years. The agency is working with Public Hospital District No. 2, which owns the former Value Village property on Highway 99 near Swedish Edmonds Hospital, “as a potential future site,” and is looking at other locations for new fire stations, including one on Alderwood Mall Parkway and another near Lake Stickney, he said.

Eventually, “as density gets more dense and call load increases,” South County Fire will need to look at adding more resources — such as additional fire engines and aid cars — to those new stations, Eastman said.

Councilmember Will Chen, who chairs the council’s finance committee, noted that the City of Edmonds pays $12 million annually to the fire authority for contracted services. Dividing that by the 6,147 calls that South County Fire responded to in Edmonds in 2023, “it comes out to roughly $1,952 per call,” Chen said. He added he was hopeful that in the future, the fire authority could share additional data on what those costs entail.

Fire service expenses are on the minds of many councilmembers now that the city is facing some long-term budget challenges. In December 2023, South County Fire put Edmonds on notice that the agency intends to terminate the current interlocal agreement for fire and EMS services effective Dec. 31, 2025.

While the present contract between the city and South County Fire still has seven years remaining, a key provision allows either party to terminate by giving the other two years’ notice. That gives Edmonds until the end of 2025 to put in place a new plan for fire and EMS services.

The current 20-year contract was executed in 2010. Since that time a range of factors — including increased traffic, higher density, population growth and higher labor costs (largely the result of new labor contract agreements) — have driven up the cost of providing these services.

Partially to gain the necessary flexibility to remain financially sound as costs increase, South County Fire in 2017 reorganized into what is now the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA). As a fire authority, the agency can be funded directly through property taxes rather than receive payment from the individual jurisdictions that contract for fire and EMS services. In essence, this means that property owners would fund the RFA directly, rather than pay taxes to the city, which would use these funds to pay for emergency and fire services from the RFA. To move from an individual contract to being part of the RFA, voters in each jurisdiction need to approve this change. So far, the cities of Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Brier and Mountlake Terrace have voted to join the RFA.

During its budget deliberations last fall, the Edmonds City Council approved $44,500 from the council’s 2023 contingency fund for a fire services feasibility assessment conducted by Fitch and Associates. The intent is to evaluate the current fire service delivery models and the efficacy of the RFA proposal, an evaluation of the creating an internal fire department, and potential contractual relationship with another provider.

In other business Tuesday, the council:

– Heard the annual presentation from the Edmonds Tree Board. You can see that presentation here.

– By a 5-2 vote (Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Michelle Dotsch opposed) approved a resolution acknowledging the council’s satisfaction with data collected and adopting an intersection traffic safety analysis of proposed locations for red-light traffic safety cameras. According to the council agenda memo, adoption of the resolution does not authorize the use of traffic safety cameras for the intersection locations, and would come through subsequent council action.

– Unanimously approved placement on a future council consent agenda a resolution supporting the downtown Edmonds Business Improvement District’s intent to engage a consultant to research best practices for business improvement districts and prepare a work plan.

During their comments at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, several councilmembers thanked residents for their participation in recent planning meetings related to the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update — and encouraged them to continue to stay involved in the process.

“There’s more opportunities and we really need to have consistent public engagement the rest of the way,” Dotsch said.

— By Teresa Wippel