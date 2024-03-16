City of Edmonds to install speed tables as part of traffic calming program

The City of Edmonds will be installing raised speed tables in two locations this spring as part of its traffic calming program.

The speed tables will be installed on 8th Avenue South between Elm Way and 15th Street Southwest and on Olympic View Drive between Olympic Avenue and High Street.

A speed table is a raised area placed across the roadway designed to physically limit the speed at which a vehicle can drive over it. The two locations — at 8th Avenue South and Olympic View Drive — were selected after a detailed evaluation that included collecting data on existing travel speeds, the city said in a news release. In addition to the technical evaluation, the city conducted a survey of property owners along each street segment and well over 60% of the respondents supported the placement of the speed tables.

The city’s public works department is scheduled to install two speed tables on 8th Avenue South in late March and four speed tables on Olympic View Drive in April. The work may be postponed due to inclement weather.

More information about where each speed table will be installed can be found here.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-754-5325 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for additional information about the city’s traffic calming program.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-754-5325 or via e-mail at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss al (425) 754-5325 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.