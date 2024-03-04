Reminder: City schedules virtual public meeting March 7 for Main Street road work

The City of Edmonds has scheduled an online public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7 to discuss the Main Street Overlay Project between 6th and 9th Avenues.
According to a city press release, this event will provide an opportunity for community members to engage in discussions about the project’s scope of work, objectives, schedule and anticipated construction impacts.
The city, through its Complete Streets Ordinance, aims to improve safety and enhance mobility for all users of this street segment. The project will install new corner bulb-outs with ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps at the intersections of 7th and 8th Avenues.
Additionally, the street will undergo restriping following the completion of the pavement resurfacing. The striping will incorporate a new eastbound bicycle lane to accommodate cyclists traveling uphill without impacting existing parking.
Online meeting information
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom Link: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/82732716117
Meeting ID: 827 3271 6117
Join by phone: 888-475-4499
If you have questions, contact Ryan Hauge at 425-367-2138 or via email at ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Ryan Hague.
Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Ryan Hague al 425-367-2138 o por correo electrónico a ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Ryan Hague.
The city has scheduled this virtual meeting at 6:00pm on Mar. 7th. which is at approximately the same time as the Edmonds Civic Roundtable group is having their community presentation and discussion about the change in state housing law that the city will soon have to incorporate into it’s city codes (meeting Mar. 7th. at 5:30pm). It looks to me like maybe the city is having this virtual meeting about this particular “complete streets” project just to check off a box that claims community input on the subject was sought. If this conflict of meeting times was just a coincidence, I’d at least suggest the city reschedule the the virtual meeting on the Main Street project to another time. Or maybe even better yet, how about the city schedule an in person town hall type meeting for the entire neighborhood population around FAC to physically attend to make their desires for managing traffic in the neighborhood to be expressed in a real give and take actual (not virtual) meeting setting?
