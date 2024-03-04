Reminder: City schedules virtual public meeting March 7 for Main Street road work

The City of Edmonds has scheduled an online public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7 to discuss the Main Street Overlay Project between 6th and 9th Avenues.

According to a city press release, this event will provide an opportunity for community members to engage in discussions about the project’s scope of work, objectives, schedule and anticipated construction impacts.

The city, through its Complete Streets Ordinance, aims to improve safety and enhance mobility for all users of this street segment. The project will install new corner bulb-outs with ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps at the intersections of 7th and 8th Avenues.

Additionally, the street will undergo restriping following the completion of the pavement resurfacing. The striping will incorporate a new eastbound bicycle lane to accommodate cyclists traveling uphill without impacting existing parking.

Online meeting information

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom Link: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/82732716117

Meeting ID: 827 3271 6117

Join by phone: 888-475-4499

If you have questions, contact Ryan Hauge at 425-367-2138 or via email at ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Ryan Hague.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Ryan Hague al 425-367-2138 o por correo electrónico a ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Ryan Hague.