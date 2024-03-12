Commentary: Just say no to density

Hello – it’s me, the Environment!
Folks, please wake up and just say no to all this density noise. You are killing me as my topography in Edmonds is environmentally rich with two drinking water sources at the north with the 228th Street Southwest well field and to the south with the Deer Creek watershed. This means, should there be a catastrophic event, we would have our own drinking water. While Edmonds has many critical areas with our unique topography, these two areas have pure “aquifers” that need protecting.
Aquifer is a body of rock and/or sediment that holds groundwater. Groundwater is the precipitation or runoff that infiltrates the soil beyond the surface and infiltrates into empty spaces underground. While much of Edmonds is underground streams and/or creeks, these two areas are not. Despite the builders and pro-density proponents saying that our aquifer can be replaced, that is an incorrect assumption and they are not up to date on science. Has anyone heard of the toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) issues?
The City of Edmonds received a strongly worded resolution from Olympic View Water and Sewer in 2021 requesting an update of our critical aquifer recharge area, or the CARA code, as it was grossly inadequate. Unfortunately, like all important relevant codes, and even with council prompting, the administration just stalled and stalled and are still stalling while they continue to push their “build, build, build” processes first. Zoning should come after the environmental impact pieces are completed.
So help! Speak up to our city management and vouncil – tell them to stop the current sequencing of the Comprehensive Plan process with development driving the car as our topographically challenged city will be ruined by this progressive stance. If those critical recharge areas (which are measured to include the capture zones of these underground water resources) get tainted by density, we are in big trouble and future generations will hate us for such stupid actions being pushed by the state legislators who do not care about topography. The Edmonds City Council needs to say no and push for regional accountability to support projected growth numbers and to protect our sensitive environment.
There are no good words to describe the intent of the latest Senate Bill passed relating to the environment and density (HB 2321). This bill loosens up CARA and critical area land for upzoning where originally HB 1110 excluded all lots with CARA or critical areas from upzoning requirements. Basically, cities will be penalized if their topography has many critical areas, near-shore estuaries or critical recharge areas – all found in Edmonds. What?! Penalized? Our land should be cherished, and rather than cram more houses in the non-critical areas in Edmonds, let’s look regionally with density in cities like Shoreline, Everett, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. We must lobby to have these housing bills amended to look at regional buildable land so as to keep our environment healthy for future generations.
So, please make your opinion count and contact your state legislators and tell them to stop treating every city as a one-dimensional map. Get involved and comment to our local government as they are trying to deviate from the environmental process necessary for any zoning. Speak up on behalf of the environment as no one seems to care. Youth groups … please join the cause! Do you want your environment in the next 10 years showing housing at the Edmonds Marsh, houses shoved in our Perrinville Woods or so much density on Highway 99 that it ruins our precious aquifers in the 228th Street Southwest well field or Deer Creek watershed? I hope not. Only you can create change as we must reverse this build, build, build mindset and that every city has the same topography. Edmonds is a gem of the Puget Sound and we need to protect it.
Author Diane Buckshnis retired in December after 13 years on the Edmonds City Council. She has spent 13 years WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council, nine years on the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council Grant Funding Committee and eight years Puget Sound Regional Council Salmon Recovery Council.
Thank you, Diane. Soil, air, and water. Don’t sacrifice these finite and delicate resources in the name of density under the guise of affordable housing – affordable for who. Sledgehammers don’t make great legislation, but they do work really well for developers’ profit margins.
*Standing ovation* Diane, thank you for your continued dedication to our gem of a coastal town. And thank you for creatively sharing your wisdom and encouraging meaningful action.
This opinion piece is very timely. Although the volunteer planning board has been discussing the revisions to the CARA code for several months, and has already made a recommendation to City Council- they’re discussing more changes now. On Wed Mar 13th the planning board discusses the Deer Creek aquifer recharge area. Read their meeting packet starting on page 86 to learn about the disagreement on stormwater management. But the packet is written for the reader who has been following this topic for a year at both the planning board and the Olympic view water and sewer district meetings. Call your planning board member or water district commissioner to get their viewpoint in lay person’s language. Reading the whole planning board packet, there’s little reference to the increased housing density plans and the environmental impacts. We’re being put off until the consultant does that analysis and presents a draft EIS later this summer. Will that EIS analysis tell us essentially the same thing Diane Buckshinis (retired Council member) and Joe Scordino (retired scientist) are telling us today?
You: “Our land should be cherished, and rather than cram more houses in the non-critical areas in Edmonds, let’s look regionally with density in cities like Shoreline, Everett, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.”
What an Edmonds-centric NIMBY viewpoint! These are the words of a preservationist, not a conservationist. They directly contradict the WA State Sierra Club’s urban infill policy and their direct support for legislative actions to remove historical barriers to affordable housing and increased density. The Sierra Club calls the same 2023 legislative actions you decry “stupid” as one of “our successes.”
https://www.sierraclub.org/sites/default/files/sce-authors/u19041/SClub%20Infill%20Policy%202019-05-18.pdf
https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/abundant-and-affordable-housing
https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/2023legislativewrapup
The Sierra Club has a long history of self-serving narcissistic racial elitism. Protecting forests should not have anything to do with destroying urban environments and environmental sensitive areas or having common sense local controls.
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/liberal-progressive-and-racist-the-sierra-club-faces-its-white-supremacist-history/
I cannot buy a house with 50 miles of my job because of old ladies like yourself. We desperately need more housing density everywhere, and we are frankly tired of excuses and red tape. Things will change whether or not you approve, and we will celebrate those changes.
We need less people, stop all immigration and send back all illegal immigrants.
No,Mr. Gorman,you can’t buy a ‘house within 50 miles’ of your job because you can’t afford it.Should all the people who work in Seattle live in Broadmoor or the Highlands?I always wanted a penthouse on 5th Avenue in New York but don’t.Why? I can’t afford it.
Please folks, let’s tone down the rhetoric. Less heat, more light~ let’s move the civic conversation in a helpful direction.
Everyone concerned about the future of Edmonds being shaped by the new Comprehensive Plan, please attend the Open House event on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:30 AM in the Brackett Room of City Hall.
Listen to the presentations, share your concerns, and discuss with your neighbors. For the first time (hopefully not the only time) citizens will be able to ask questions and get answers, in real time, in a public forum. Planning staff, Planning Board members, and (hopefully) elected officials will be there to listen and learn.
Here’s a link to more information:https://myedmondsnews.com/2024/03/comprehensive-plan-growth-options-city-launches-online-open-house-in-person-forum-march-23/
Roger I would agree that planning, staff planning, board members and hopefully elected officials will be there to listen and learn. Unfortunately that hasn’t always been true, sometimes they are there to indoctrinate with a predetermined agenda. As the saying goes “the fix is in”.
While I 100% agree that we need to preserve the environment and ensure critical areas are protected, I disagree that we should “say no” to density. Saying no to density means saying yes to sprawl – and sprawl is more likely to eat into things like forests, wetlands, and farmland. The best things we can do to protect the environment are to ensure that we have good policies and infrastructure in place, that we make it easy for people to walk/bike/bus for their errands and commute, and that we are smart about creating dense and affordable housing options in key areas, so that we don’t have to sprawl into environmentally critical areas. Growth is inevitable, but we can’t just foist it onto other communities and fail to plan for it. We need to acknowledge the reality and work together to identify the ways we can accommodate the increasing population and future climate refugees.
