Commentary: Just say no to density

Hello – it’s me, the Environment!

Folks, please wake up and just say no to all this density noise. You are killing me as my topography in Edmonds is environmentally rich with two drinking water sources at the north with the 228th Street Southwest well field and to the south with the Deer Creek watershed. This means, should there be a catastrophic event, we would have our own drinking water. While Edmonds has many critical areas with our unique topography, these two areas have pure “aquifers” that need protecting.

Aquifer is a body of rock and/or sediment that holds groundwater. Groundwater is the precipitation or runoff that infiltrates the soil beyond the surface and infiltrates into empty spaces underground. While much of Edmonds is underground streams and/or creeks, these two areas are not. Despite the builders and pro-density proponents saying that our aquifer can be replaced, that is an incorrect assumption and they are not up to date on science. Has anyone heard of the toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) issues?

The City of Edmonds received a strongly worded resolution from Olympic View Water and Sewer in 2021 requesting an update of our critical aquifer recharge area, or the CARA code, as it was grossly inadequate. Unfortunately, like all important relevant codes, and even with council prompting, the administration just stalled and stalled and are still stalling while they continue to push their “build, build, build” processes first. Zoning should come after the environmental impact pieces are completed.

So help! Speak up to our city management and vouncil – tell them to stop the current sequencing of the Comprehensive Plan process with development driving the car as our topographically challenged city will be ruined by this progressive stance. If those critical recharge areas (which are measured to include the capture zones of these underground water resources) get tainted by density, we are in big trouble and future generations will hate us for such stupid actions being pushed by the state legislators who do not care about topography. The Edmonds City Council needs to say no and push for regional accountability to support projected growth numbers and to protect our sensitive environment.

There are no good words to describe the intent of the latest Senate Bill passed relating to the environment and density (HB 2321). This bill loosens up CARA and critical area land for upzoning where originally HB 1110 excluded all lots with CARA or critical areas from upzoning requirements. Basically, cities will be penalized if their topography has many critical areas, near-shore estuaries or critical recharge areas – all found in Edmonds. What?! Penalized? Our land should be cherished, and rather than cram more houses in the non-critical areas in Edmonds, let’s look regionally with density in cities like Shoreline, Everett, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. We must lobby to have these housing bills amended to look at regional buildable land so as to keep our environment healthy for future generations.

So, please make your opinion count and contact your state legislators and tell them to stop treating every city as a one-dimensional map. Get involved and comment to our local government as they are trying to deviate from the environmental process necessary for any zoning. Speak up on behalf of the environment as no one seems to care. Youth groups … please join the cause! Do you want your environment in the next 10 years showing housing at the Edmonds Marsh, houses shoved in our Perrinville Woods or so much density on Highway 99 that it ruins our precious aquifers in the 228th Street Southwest well field or Deer Creek watershed? I hope not. Only you can create change as we must reverse this build, build, build mindset and that every city has the same topography. Edmonds is a gem of the Puget Sound and we need to protect it.

— By Diane Buckshnis

Author Diane Buckshnis retired in December after 13 years on the Edmonds City Council. She has spent 13 years WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council, nine years on the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council Grant Funding Committee and eight years Puget Sound Regional Council Salmon Recovery Council.