Comprehensive Plan growth options: City launches online open house; in-person forum March 23

The City of Edmonds is in the process of creating an updated 20-year Comprehensive Plan that reflects the interests and priorities of all community members, and has scheduled two options for residents to provide feedback through early April.

The first is an online open house to solicit feedback from community members about the city’s Growth Management Act growth alternative strategies. The city said in a press release that this interactive online platform will inform the public on the Comprehensive Plan process and will illustrate two growth alternatives and show how they distribute the required housing growth over the next 20 years citywide.

The online open house launched March 11 and will close April 1. Visit edmonds2044.infocommunity.org to participate and share feedback. The city said it encourage residents, businesses and stakeholders to participate to ensure that the plan is shaped by a diverse range of perspectives.

Second, the city has scheduled a citywide in-person public forum March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds). This in-person forum will be an opportunity to learn more about growth alternatives, to ask questions of staff and provide comments. Edmonds Planning Board members will be present to listen to public comments and collect feedback.

RSVP here if you are interested in attending the March 23 forum.

Public input from both events will be utilized to make informed decisions for the Comprehensive Plan update. To learn more, visit edmondswa.gov/everyonesedmonds.

You can also sign up here to learn about all upcoming meetings and event updates.