Council considers housing changes, hears 4th quarter budget report

The Edmonds City Council discussed a range of topics Tuesday night, from ways to comply with state legislation requiring detached accessory dwelling units to the city’s December 2023 quarterly financial report. The council also considered a proposal to change the way that the city records council meeting minutes, although it failed due to a 3-3 tie. (Councilmember Neil Tibbott was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.)

The evening began with a 5:30 p.m. study session in the Edmonds City Hall Brackett Room, where councilmembers, Mayor Mike Rosen and city planning and development staff further discussed proposed amendments to Edmonds’ accessory dwelling unit (ADU) code, which would allow for detached units known as DADUs. That discussion was continued during the regular council business meeting following the study session.

Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin reminded the council of the reasons behind the proposed changes. Edmonds until now has limited ADUs to structures within or attached to a primary residence. That changed with the Washington State Legislature’s 2023 passage of House Bill 1337, which directed cities to amend their development codes and to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.

An accessory dwelling unit is a small residence that shares a single-family lot with a primary dwelling. An ADU is self-contained, with its own kitchen or kitchenette, bathroom and living/sleeping area. They can be either attached or detached, although Edmonds has not in the past allowed detached units.

McLaughlin then talked about House Bill 1220, which amended the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA) to instruct local governments to “plan for and accommodate” housing affordable to all income levels. The City of Edmonds needs to find a place for a projected 13,000 people over the next 20 years, as required by the GMA. These new residents will require 9,000 new housing units, and Edmonds currently has the capacity to add only 5,000 units.

The bill also directed the Washington State Department of Commerce to project future housing needs for jurisdictions by income bracket. This influences how jurisdictions will plan for housing in the housing element of their 2024 Comprehensive Plan updates, which are now underway and due by the end of the year.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and its residents while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

McLaughlin explained that city consultants using state and federal guidelines caculated that the average middle-housing unit in Edmonds currently exceeds 120 AMI (Area Median Income). That number refers to a household whose aggregate gross income equals 120% or less of AMI, as adjusted for family size. The average home sale price in Edmonds during the last two years was $720,000, with no sales below $500,000.

With Edmonds being a higher-cost community, that means that only 126 of Edmonds’ middle-housing units can count toward those 5,000 additional needed units. “Having more middle housing does not help our growth targets,” McLaughlin explained. However, ADUs do help the city meet those growth targets because they fall into the category of low-rise and mid-rise apartments, she added.

Read more about the Comprehensive Plan update and housing targets in our previous Edmonds Planning Board report here.

Edmonds is looking at allowing up to two ADUs on properties to assist in reaching its growth targets, which has generated concerns about the impact of density, particularly in critical areas or in areas where infrastructure can’t support it.

“Just because we allow ADUs…it doesn’t mean every parcel in the city of Edmonds will build an ADU, and certainly not within a 20-year period,” McLaughlin said. Department of Commerce requirements state that the city can’t account for more than 10% of its growth assumptions within the ADU category, she said, which “amounts to approximately 80 ADUs per year — and we cannot imagine exceeding that number or even getting close to that number based on the number of ADUs we see per year.”

Any proposal to build an ADU in a critical area will be subjected to the same city code that applies to single-family housing, City Planner Rose Haas noted.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch stressed that “Edmonds is unique” and advocated for “a more comprehensive discussion” about the various options for complying with new state regulations. She said that includes incorporating the requirements of HB 1110, which increases middle housing in areas traditionally dedicated to single-family detached housing.

Councilmember Jenna Nand suggested the city make it more affordable for residents to place DADUs on their property by providing preapproved designs. Staff replied that idea was being considered.

“Change is coming. We can’t stop it. And we now have laws that we must comply with,” Mayor Mike Rosen said during his comments at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “Our choices are, what can we do within those options that are available to us and the impacts that we will have based on those decisions will be carrying us well into the future. I really appreciate the tone of the conversation that is taking place and the concern for our environment and for our residents and the quality of life here.”

In other business, the council debated a proposal from Council President Vivian Olson to have the city’s minute taker provide “action minutes,” which are less detailed than what is currently supplied. Among the nearby cities that provide action minutes are Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mukilteo, Shoreline and Kirkland.

The proposal was supported by Edmonds resident Judi Gladstone, who noted during the public comment period she has staffed many committees, commissions and advisory boards. “Detailed minutes…require excessive amounts of time to review, to correct, for individual electeds and potentially the entire council,” Gladstone said. “Your time is much better spent understanding the issues before you rather than trying to be sure that what you said in the past meeting was accurate, especially when there is little use for those types of minutes in the future.”

In addition, Gladstone said that detailed minutes are no longer needed because meetings are recorded, “and anyone can listen to the video.”

In introducing the measure, Olson noted that the city would save $7,000 annually by making the change. She proposed that it take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

The idea received support from Councilmembers Chris Eck and Susan Paine.

“Change is hard,” Eck said, “and it is smart to look for efficiencies.”

The idea was opposed by Councilmembers Dotsch, Nand and Will Chen. All three cited concerns from citizens who said the change would decrease transparency for relatively little financial savings. Nand also said the minutes provided a historical record that will stand the test of time. “In 100 years I don’t know if Zoom’s going to exist. I don’t know what’s going to happen to all the videos,” Nand said. Written minutes, she added, “might be the only standing record of the work that we did informing ordinances and other legal action that we took.”

Olson then proposed an amendment to her motion that the action minutes be a pilot project that would be evaluated after one year, but it failed on a 3-3 tie. The council then returned to the main motion, which also failed due to a 3-3 tie. City Attorney Jeff Taraday told Mayor Rosen he had the authority to cast a vote to break the tie, but Rosen declined to do so.

In addition, the council received a fourth-quarter 2023 financial update from Administrative Services Director Dave Turley. Among the highlights:

– The city’s general fund revenues ended the year $4.7 million ahead of last year and $2.55 million under budget.

– General fund expenses for the year were $10.6 million more than at the same time in 2022, but still $4.3 million (7%) under the amount authorized by the city council.

– Interest income is improving, with the city seeing its highest amount of interest income ever in 2023.

Turley then addressed the question of “Why did we spend $10 million more than we took in?”

He attributed much of that to budget amendments, which increased the city’s adopted budget by 15% last year. “So we did all the work of adopting a 2023 budget and we all went home thinking the year was good, and then within a few months we added over $8 million to the budget,” Turley said.

“We really are going to make a strong effort to make a culture shift in the city,” Turley said. “We don’t want to do that in the future.”

Every department, with the exception of the city attorney and the police department, increased their budget in 2023, with nearly $2 million of that coming from salary and benefit increases after the 2023 budget had been approved.

“We need to make a concerted effort to get labor contracts settled before the contracts are up, rather than during the middle of the year where we end up having retroactive payments and costs that go into a budget that weren’t planned for,” Turley said. There were also nearly $2 million in “project carry forwards” from the previous year, which the city can do a better job of managing and planning for, he added.

In addition, the city is working to develop “better and more robust financial policies,” Turley said.

The council also:

– Heard the 2023 annual report from the Walls Law Firm, which serves as the city’s prosecuting attorney.

– Received a presentation from the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which oversees the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

— By Teresa Wippel