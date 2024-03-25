Council scheduled to receive annual reports from South County Fire, tree board at March 26 meeting

Two annual reports — one from South County Fire and the other from the Citizen’s Tree Board — are among the agenda items before the Edmonds City Council when it meets Tuesday, March 26.

The council will also consider two other items:

– First, in an item that was postponed from last week’s meeting, a resolution acknowledging the council’s satisfaction with data collected and adopting the provided analysis of proposed intersection locations for red-light traffic safety cameras. According to the council agenda memo, adoption of the resolution does not authorize the use of traffic safety cameras for the intersection locations, and would come through subsequent council action.

– Second, a resolution supporting the downtown Edmonds Business Improvement District’s intent to explore using money from its budget to engage a consultant to research best practices for business improvement districts and prepare a workplan.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.

You can also view and comment remotely using this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will convene in executive session at 5:30 p.m. to review the performance of a public employee.