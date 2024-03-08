Deadline March 22 to submit 2024 Best of Edmonds nominations

It’s time to nominate what you love best about Edmonds. The 2024 Best of Edmonds contest will recognize those services, companies and people that make our city a special place to live, work and play.

This year’s contest is sponsored by My Edmonds News and KDMC Marketing, with support from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Nominate your favorites here.

Once the nominations are compiled, the fun starts — the voting. We will name winners and runners up in each category, based on the number of votes received.

“We are thrilled to launch the third year of Best of Edmonds,” said My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel. “We look forward to announcing a new set of winners in 2024.”

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.