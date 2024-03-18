Discussion of growth options, critical aquifer public hearing among items on March 19 council agenda

It will be a busy Tuesday night, March 19, for the Edmonds City Council as it discussed draft growth alternatives for 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, holds a public hearing on the critical aquifer recharge area (CARA) code amendment and considers a planning study for Edmonds Marsh and estuary restoration.

The council will also receive a design update on the Highway 99 Revitalization Projects – Stage 3 and Stage 4. This will be a repeat of a presentation delivered to the council’s parks and public works committee last week. Finally, it will consider a resolution acknowledging the council’s satisfaction with data collected and adopts the analysis provided of proposed intersection locations for stoplight automated traffic safety cameras. According to the council agenda memo, adoption of the resolution does not authorize the use of traffic safety cameras for the intersection locations, and would come through subsequent council action.

As for the Comprehensive Plan, the council will review an existing conditions memo, which according to the council agenda provides “a foundation for analysis, decision-making, and planning. The memo includes preliminary findings from the community outreach events held between September and December 2023, along with demographic, economic, and spatial data analysis. Additionally, it highlights ongoing or new city initiatives relevant to the comprehensive plan, laying the groundwork for the proposed growth alternatives.”

The council will also review a land use capacity analysis memo that outlines proposed methods and assumptions for the land capacity analysis included in 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. “This method aligns with the GMA (Growth Management Act) targets for new jobs and housing, while ensuring compliance with recently adopted state legislation (1110, 1337 and 1220),” the memo says.

In addition, there are draft growth alternatives, which the public will have a chance to review and comment on through a month-long online open house here and during an in-person public forum Saturday, March 23 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

Critical aquifer recharge areas (CARAs) — the topic of Tuesday’s public hearing — are established to protect groundwater and public drinking supplies from potential contamination and to ensure adequate groundwater availability. They are treated as critical areas under the state’s Growth Management Act. There are two locations in Edmonds considered critical aquifer recharge areas. Both are where Olympic View Water and Sewer District has drinking water wells, which supplement the drinking water they purchase from the City of Seattle: Deer Creek Springs and 228th Street.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can also view the meeting anc comment remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The meeting can also be viewed on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete meeting agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. to interview candidates for the Edmonds Historical Preservation Commission and Arts Commission. You can see that agenda here.