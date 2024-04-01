Easter hats on parade: A new Edmonds tradition?

Almost every Easter in the U.S. since the 1870s, thousands of New Yorkers have strolled down 5th Avenue in Manhattan for the Annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, showing off their best hats, bonnets and other headwear as well as contemporary and vintage fashion.

This Easter in Edmonds, at least three women walked around 5th Avenue and Main Street, sporting their decorative hats in an attempt to bring the tradition that is already happening in many major U.S. cities.

Retired Edmonds Children’s Librarian Edith Farrar showed off her wide-brimmed hat that resembles the ones from the early 20th century – except that it is decorated with a foliage of plastic Easter eggs and bunnies, flowers and metal pins.

“The rich people [in New York City] would go to those fancy churches, and they would promenade up and down 5th Avenue in the latest fashion from Paris or London,” said Farrar, who had attended her first Easter parade in New York City in 2009. “The seamstresses and tailors in New York would come down and take notes on the finery. And now it’s more of a crazy hat kind of thing, but it happens every (Easter) Sunday.”

Farrar loved the Easter hat parade so much she got a few friends together and started one this year. “We have a 5th Avenue. We can do this!” she said. “It doesn’t take extensive planning. You just put on your finery and show up. And it’s just meeting and greeting people. Somehow people are not afraid to say hi if you have on…you know.” She pointed to her hat.

In fact, it is the same hat she wore at her first New York event in 2009, and every year since, she has added one or two items. Farrar brought out several women’s hats from her bag that range from the 1920s bonnet to the pillbox hat – a style worn by former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

While the first Edmonds “Easter parade” was small compared to the one in n New York City, Farrar said that it might grow each year, like the Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge. She recalled that the first plunge had about 15 people.

The Easter parade is for everyone, including those who are non-religious. Farrar hopes to see more hats next Easter.

