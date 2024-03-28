Edmonds Civic Roundtable elects new leaders for 2024

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) during its recent annual meeting elected new officers and board members.

Andrew (Gil) Morgan was elected board chair for a two-year term. Morgan has served ECR for the past two years as secretary/treasurer and has been a board member since ECR was founded in 2021.

Morgan has been in the aviation industry for over 50 years and came to Edmonds as the leader of the development company that opened the Paine Field passenger terminal. He and his wife Susan moved to Edmonds in October 2018. They have three children, one grandson and two grandchildren on the way.

Tom Mesaros, former ECR board chair, was elected as immediate past chair and remains on the ECR board. Pete Spear was elected to secretary and Kathy Ehrlich was re-elected as treasurer.

Three new board members (all from Edmonds) were elected to serve three-year terms:

Allan Townsend

Denise Thomas

Mackey Guenther

The following current board members were re-elected to a second term: Gil Morgan, three-year term; Roger Pence, three-year term and Natalie Foskey, a one-year term to fill out a vacant position

Finally, in honor of his long service to the City of Edmonds and his leadership as a founding ECR board member, Dave Earling was elected as the first board member emeritus.