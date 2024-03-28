Edmonds Civic Roundtable elects new leaders for 2024

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) during its recent annual meeting elected new officers and board members.
Andrew (Gil) Morgan was elected board chair for a two-year term. Morgan has served ECR for the past two years as secretary/treasurer and has been a board member since ECR was founded in 2021.
Morgan has been in the aviation industry for over 50 years and came to Edmonds as the leader of the development company that opened the Paine Field passenger terminal. He and his wife Susan moved to Edmonds in October 2018. They have three children, one grandson and two grandchildren on the way.
Tom Mesaros, former ECR board chair, was elected as immediate past chair and remains on the ECR board. Pete Spear was elected to secretary and Kathy Ehrlich was re-elected as treasurer.
Three new board members (all from Edmonds) were elected to serve three-year terms:
Allan Townsend
Denise Thomas
Mackey Guenther
The following current board members were re-elected to a second term: Gil Morgan, three-year term; Roger Pence, three-year term and Natalie Foskey, a one-year term to fill out a vacant position
Finally, in honor of his long service to the City of Edmonds and his leadership as a founding ECR board member, Dave Earling was elected as the first board member emeritus.
Congrats to all @ ECR! Thank you Dave Earling for working toward a more perfect Edmonds. I’m especially delighted and impressed to see Mackey Gunther’s name. Excellent decision on his part to contribute, learn and lean into bigger opportunities which I’m sure will come his way. We’re going to need more MGs.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.