Edmonds College to host Lynnwood Regional Job Fair on March 27

The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, WorkSource, and the Career Action Center at Edmonds College are partnering to host the Lynnwood Regional Job Fair on Wednesday, March 27, from 4-7 p.m. at Edmonds College’s Seaview Hall Gymnasium.

“We are delighted to host the Lynnwood Regional Job Fair at Edmonds College,” said Anne Penny, director of business outreach at the Career Action Center. “It’s a great opportunity for employers to see the quality skills that our students bring to the workplace.”

This free event connects job seekers in the area with potential employers from various industries. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and prepare for on-site interviews with participating employers.

“We welcome job seekers from the community to participate and find that perfect job,” said Penny. “With over 60 employers, everyone will have the opportunity to find a great job.”

Reserve your spot and view a list of participating employers by registering online.

Interested businesses can learn more and register by contacting the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.