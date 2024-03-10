Edmonds council committee meetings Tuesday, with 1:30 PM start time

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, and that means the Edmonds City Council will be meeting in is three committees. There’s a special start time of 1:30 p.m. for the first meeting — of the parks and public works committee — but that could become permanent according to a proposal in the committee agenda.

The parks and public works committee has been the latest meeting of the day — starting at 7:30 p.m. It requires a code change to move it earlier. The committee agenda notes that both city staff and councilmembers are OK with the earlier meeting time.

Here are the three meeting agendas.

Parks and public works – 1:30 p.m.

– Special event agreements for the Edmonds Summer Market, Edmonds SpringFest, Edmonds Arts Festival, 4th of July and Taste Edmonds. Of note: Taste Edmonds will return to Civic Playfield after being temporarily located at Frances Anderson Playfield during Civic construction.

– Design update on the Highway 99 Revitalization Projects – Stage 3 and Stage 4

– 2024 update of development-related fees

– Professional services agreement for design engineering services with DEA for Phase 12 and 13 sewerline replacement and rehabilitation

– Amendment for on-call stormwater review services

– Planning study for Edmonds Marsh and estuary restoration

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel – 3:30 p.m.

– Approval of public works records administrator job description

– Amending city codes for state law compliance related to computer crimes, alcoholic beverage control enforcement and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

– Continued review of council rules of procedure, agenda preparation (section 3) and public testimony (section 8).

Finance – 5:30 p.m.

– Electronic funds transfer (EFT) policy

– Fund balance/reserve policy amendment discussion

– January monthly report

The council will also meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in executive session, closed to the public, for collective bargaining.

Council committee meetings are remote work sessions for the council and city staff and don’t include public comments. You can view the meetings at this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

For members of the public who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.