Edmonds Food Bank to host second open house March 24

The Edmonds Food Bank will hold its second open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Similar to the food bank’s first event Dec. 16, the open house aims to foster community engagement and invites all ages to participate in various activities geared toward supporting the food bank’s mission.

Attendees can receive a guided tour of the food bank from Director Casey Davis. Participants will have the chance to learn about the organization’s work to combat food insecurity and its future vision of a new facility.

Visitors are encouraged to lend a helping hand by helping to bag oats and rice, an essential part of the food distribution process. The Edmonds Food Bank is providing groceries to nearly 1,000 households weekly right now, so the volunteer help is extremely valuable.

Families are especially encouraged to attend, as the event aims to instill the value of community service in children. Kids will have the opportunity to engage in activities such as using the industrial scale to weigh their food donations. Additionally, there will be an art table for individuals to help decorate one of the walls, adding a personal touch to the space in preparation for upcoming distributions.

The Edmonds Food Bank will also be hosting a drive-thru food drive during the open house. Those who would like to make a food donation can drive up to the food bank at the lower level of the Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., where volunteers will be stationed to collect items directly from vehicles.

The most-needed food items at the food bank right now are canned tuna, canned chicken and peanut butter.

In addition, the food bank is launching a campaign to collect gently used kids’ bikes in preparation for an upcoming bike distribution event May 18. Community members are encouraged to bring their donations of kids’ bikes between 2 and 4 p.m. on March 24.

If you or someone you know needs food, visit the Edmonds Foodbank website to learn more.