Edmonds International Women’s Day speakers embrace rulebreaking

More than 150 people attended the sixth annual Edmonds International Women’s Day celebration Friday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. This year’s theme was “inspire inclusion,” with a unique Edmonds sub-theme of “Rule Breakers and Good Troublemakers.”

Globally, International Women’s Day was founded in 1975. It is celebrated around the world and is a holiday in places like Nepal, China, Madagascar and Berlin, Germany.

Edmonds International Women’s Day was founded by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank. This year’s two-part event was reminiscent of the first Edmonds event in 2019. It included a daytime brunch at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and a Seattle Kraken hockey game Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Keynote speaker Katie Townsend, a former BBC senior news producer and now Seattle Kraken senior vice president of marketing and communications, shared her work and life experiences as a woman and a rule breaker.

“I’ve realized that breaking rules are hugely subjective and during my prep for today I found these quotes,” Townsend said. “When women aren’t present, we must ask, why. When women are discriminated against, we must call out core practices, and when the treatment of women is not equitable, we must take action.”

Townsend went on to say that she believed everyone in attendance would agree with those quotes but delivered a call to action. “I would want to challenge us on whether challenging those sayings are actually rule breaking, or whether those are just things in our daily lives that should be an expectation for all women and men.”

Crank then sat down with Ladies Who Brunch panel speakers — Attorney Mary Anderson, Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis, Greater Seattle Business Association President Ilona Lohrey and Jen Barnes, CEO and founder of Seattle’s Rough & Tumble Pub.

Crank asked the panel: “What rules have you found yourself having to break as part of work or profession?”

Barnes said that bringing the Rough and Tumble Pub, a sports bar that streams women’s sports, to life was breaking all the rules. “No one had done this before when I first started, but there are about three or four now around the country,” Barnes said. “I did a lot of research and no one else was doing it, and it was mind-blowing that we didn’t have a place (bar or pub) that played women sports.”

Women make up 48% of the athlete population, Barnes said, “but are not represented fairly, so coming up with this idea itself was breaking all the rules, and I rely on my gut instinct every day to make it work.”

Lohrey talked about how uncomfortable it can be to speak up for ourselves and others.

“As leaders, it can sometimes be uncomfortable to talk about things that are uncomfortable, but it is important that we do speak up,” Lohrey said. “We have to speak up. I think people are uncomfortable and think that they might cause trouble, or make waves, and also the fear of losing something. Speaking from the LGBTQ+ community standpoint, a lot of people are literally fighting for their lives. Over 480 anti-trans bills have been introduced across the country, and it is beyond me why people can’t just let other people live.”

“Why do I break rules?” asked Davis. “I break rules when the rules negatively impact the individual. From a food bank perspective, I break rules when you keep me from feeding somebody. I break rules when you tell us that the people who need food are less than. I break rules just like everybody else up here does when we think about the inequities, that whether we face them or not, we might have a big-enough voice, or strong-enough backbone or good-enough ideas to say and to speak up for others who might not be able to do that.”

From an early age, Anderson said she dispelled the long-taught idea that women should stay in the home or conform to society’s views.

“When we were young girls, we were told to stay home, cook for our husband and be good wives,” she said. “When that information came to me as a young person I thought, ‘Why? I don’t want to play with dolls, I don’t want to play house or cook dinner, I want to own a business.”

Anderson opened her first business at age 9. She worked in her mother’s business at age 12 and opened a successful construction business in her early teens.

“I opened my own mortgage brokerage firm that was about finance and mortgages, and I taught people how to own a home,” Anderson explained. “That was important to me because when my family came here in the ‘70s, we were prohibited from purchasing a home. The reason is because my is dad is Black and my mom is Latina but presents as white. She rented homes for us while her husband and children waited.”

Anderson said her point was this: “When someone tells you, you can’t do something, I would challenge you to say, “yes I can.”

As the 2024 Edmonds International Women’s Day was drawing to a close, Crank said: “I want to be a good troublemaker. I want to disrupt the system, but I want to disrupt it for those behind me. I want to be the person that sets the example for those younger than me. And it’s not going to be the perfect example but maybe they will say ‘if she can do it, so can I.’”

Edmonds International Women’s Day event sponsors and supporters include DME CPA Group, Cline Jewelers, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Ombu Salon, Walnut Street Café, Reece Homes, Field by Morgan and Moss, Cascadia Art Museum, League of Women Voters, Green City Dental, NOW National Organization for Women, Washington State Salish Sea Democratic Women and Rogue.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter