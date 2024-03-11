Edmonds PD’s McClure prepares to lead another uniformed team — of softball players

As a commander in the Edmonds Police Department, Josh McClure is used to leading a team of uniformed personnel striving to achieve success in their operations. This spring, Commander McClure is adding to his busy schedule with a post that again puts him in front of a uniformed team.

McClure has taken over as head coach of the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors fastpitch softball team, a role he says is another chance for him to give back to the Edmonds area.

“I’m super excited to just continue serving in a different way,” McClure said.

McClure was first hired as an Edmonds PD officer in 1999, but his connection to the community goes back even further — to when he first served as an Explorer Scout in 1993.

“The great thing about this (coaching at E-W) is I’ve served in this community — I came here when I was 17 years old as a police explorer … and I’ve never really left here,” McClure said. “This just gives me another way to continue serving in this community that supported me for now, my 25th year of law enforcement.”

McClure’s interest in softball began when the older of his two daughters began playing a T-ball version of the sport at age 8.

“When I got to this softball stuff I was like, ‘what? The ball’s yellow and throwing underhand?’ It didn’t make a lot of sense to me,” McClure explained. “I didn’t understand, really, anything that was going on. But the guy who was going to coach the team, he asked if any of us dads wanted to help … and I said, ‘yeah, sure; I’ll help.’”

That season of T-ball began a continuing role for McClure in the Pacific Fury Softball organization, coaching various select youth teams of ages 8 and up.

Now that McClure’s oldest daughter is a senior at Kamiak High School and finishing up her prep softball-playing days, McClure thought this would be a good time to see what other coaching possibilities may be open in the area.

“With my daughter graduating and moving on, I though, ‘How could I still be involved with coaching?” McClure said. “I came to work one day and my friend and co-worker mentioned that the Edmonds-Woodway position was open. And here I am.”

For McClure, the time spent in select youth softball was key to his evolution as a coach. “Here 10 years later, a lot of learning on my part for sure,” he said of his time with Fury softball. “Coaching female athletes is an amazing opportunity and over the years they have taught me more than I’ve taught them.”

One of the players on a particular under-10-year-old select team that McClure helped coach was Renee Riggins, who this year will serve as a co-captain on the Warriors’ squad.

“He’s my first-ever select coach and now he’s my last-year-of-high-school coach, so that’s pretty cool,” Riggins said.

Even during the initial weeks of practice for the 2023 season, Riggins recognized the fresh attitude McClure was bringing to this year’s Warriors’ team. “He definitely likes to keep a positive environment and make everyone feel welcome and important to the team,” she said.

Riggins and her E-W teammates are well aware of what McClure does for his day job; in fact, Riggins noted, he uses some analogies between a police department and a softball team during his coaching talks.

“When he’s here I’m just thinking he’s the coach, but he can bring some parts of how being a leader at the police station can teach us how to be leaders here,” Riggins said.

The senior explained how a dangerous situation that McClure and his K-9 partner Dash found themselves during a 2007 gunfight with a car prowl suspect was used as a lesson in working together.

“He had to rely on his ‘teammates’ to help him (the suspect was ultimately apprehended by fellow Edmonds officers),” Riggins said. “You’re not going to win a game by ourselves. It’s a team sport and you’re going to have to rely on teammates to help you win.”

McClure expounded on the parallel between his police department position and coaching E-W softball.

“There are a lot of similar concepts when you talk about leadership and serving others,” McClure said. “In law enforcement’s case, our job is to sign up and go serve others, protect others and go to work for other people. And we try to instill the same thing here.”

“I did impart the expectations for the program: always say that we are looking out for others and we’re always looking out for our teammates,” McClure continued. “When we’re in the (school) hallways we don’t let people get bullied and harassed — trying to make sure that we’re teaching things beyond the softball field. It’s not just about bunting, defense and whether you hit the ball, but what type of person are you going to be beyond the lines here.”

While on the softball field, McClure will play the role of E-W softball head coach. But Riggins admitted that, in the back of her mind, she will continue to remember that he is an active member of local law enforcement. So what would happen if he, while on duty, ever pulls her over for suspected speeding?

“That’s always something I’ve thought of,” Riggins said. “It hasn’t happened, but I’ve been thinking about that.”

“I’ve known him since I was 10 years old,” she continued. “When I started driving I thought, shoot … If that happened I’d probably just do what I would do with a normal police officer and (add) ‘well, you are my coach. Maybe you’ll let me go or go easier.”

When asked about the scenario, McClure smiled and explained its unlikeliness. “I have primarily an office job now — working with staff, being the PIO (public information officer). I rarely do any street patrol now.”

But he added a warning to his players old enough to drive the streets of Edmonds.

“We’ve talked about being professional both on and off the field,” he said with another smile, “and about name-dropping. If they’re doing 11 (miles an hour) over, that’s on them.”

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors fastpitch softball schedule 2024

Tuesday, March 12 – vs. Olympic, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 – vs. La Conner, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 15 – vs. Sedro-Woolley, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 – vs. Everett, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 22 – vs. Jackson, 4 p.m.

Monday, March 25 – at Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 – at Cascade, 4 p.m. (Phil Johnson Fields)

Friday, March 29 – vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 1 – vs. Archbishop Murphy, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3 – at Mariner, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 8 – vs. Cedarcrerst, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10 – at Snohomish, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16 – at Lynnwood, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 19 – vs. Marysville-Getchell, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23 – at Mountlake Terrace, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 29 – at Shorecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1 – vs. Stanwood, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 3 – at Shorewood, 6 p.m. (Meridian Park Fields)

Tuesday, May 7 – vs. Meadowdale, 4 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski



