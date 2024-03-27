Edmonds Planning Board to continue discussion of growth alternatives at March 27 meeting

The Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled during its Wednesday, March 27 meeting to continue its discussion of Comprehensive Plan growth alternatives, which were the topic of a public open house March 23. (Read more in our earlier story here.)

The meeting location will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Or you can watch online via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.