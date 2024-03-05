Edmonds Planning Board to hold retreat March 6

The Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled to hold a retreat at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, set for the

Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

You can also watch remotely via Zoom here. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the password is 007978. Or call into the meeting by dialing 253-205-0468

The agenda includes the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update – growth alternatives and the planning and development department 2024 work plan.

You can see the complete agenda here.