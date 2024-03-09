Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 27-March 5, 2024

Feb. 27
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police located a person reported missing out of Seattle. The subject was driven to his daughter’s house.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for drug possession.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to pass a fraudulent check.
24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a department store. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
232nd Street Southwest/90th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a fourth-degree domestic violence assault warrant. Custody was transferred to Kenmore PD.
Feb. 28
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man caused a disturbance in an emergency room. The case was sent to the prosecutor for review.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store.
400 3rd Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for criminal trespass.
7000 block Olympic View Drive: Juveniles were observed attempting to get into vehicles.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop on a vehicle without plates turned into a warrant arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of stealing merchandise but no probable cause was established.
Feb. 29
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
19900 block 81st Place West: A woman had her tire slashed while her vehicle was parked at a residence.
22500 block Highway 99: Debit card skimmers were reported at a grocery store.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman had a necklace stolen off her by another woman. No suspect information at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole laundry detergent from Safeway and fled the area. Identification may be possible through video.
23600 block Highway 99: A found credit card was turned in.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing items from a department store. He was not located.
19700 block 86th Place West: A man was reported missing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an out-of-state felony warrant.
March 1
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a narcotics violation.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man ate food from a restaurant and did not pay.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from Safeway and ran from police. He was arrested and booked into jail.
7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: A subject reported being fearful of retaliation after reporting school harassment.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store and was booked into jail.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
600 block Edmonds Way: A woman entered a store, stole an item and fled in a vehicle.
March 2
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
8200 block Talbot Road: A suspicious item was left in front yard; possible court order violation.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
800 block 124th Street Southwest: K-9 team assisted another agency with a second-degree assault investigation.
24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole items from a business and fled in a vehicle. The subjects were not located.
6500 block 134th Place Southeast: K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a domestic violence attempted burglary investigation.
March 3
23800 block 57th Avenue Southeast: K-9 team assisted another agency with an attempted residential burglary investigation.
18600 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident’s home was burglarized and items stolen from the garage. Unknown suspect information at this time.
21600 block 79th Avenue West: A woman reported a verbal dispute with her husband.
21000 83rd Avenue West: Two men got into a physical altercation along a roadway.
23600 block Highway 99: Two women were arrested and booked for theft.
9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A man and woman got into a verbal argument. The parties separated before police arrived and were provided resources.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man dined and dashed from a restaurant.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: K-9 team assisted Lynnwood police with locating a burglary suspect. The suspect was arrested.
54oo block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a domestic assault investigation. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
March 4
22000 block 64th Avenue West: K-9 team assisted Mountlake Terrace police with investigating an in-progress burglary at a marijuana retail shop. No suspects were located inside the building.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business.
600 block Edmonds Way: A burglary at a bank was reported. No suspect information at this time.
200 block Main Street: A bank was burglarized; the suspect took an unknown amount of coins. No arrests have been made.
800 block Main Street: A verbal dispute occured between roommates. Resources were provided to all parties involved.
500 block 5th Avenue: A suspect was arrested on a warrant and booked into county jail.
7600 block 201st Street Southwest: A woman found what appeared to be a hidden camera in one of her bathrooms.
22100 block 96th Avenue West: Fraudulent charges were found on an individual’s bank account after using a scam website.
21900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to pass counterfeit money in exchange for food.
23800 block 100th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle eluded police after an attempted traffic stop.
March 5
22000 block Highway 99: A subject who test drove a vehicle stole it and was arrested in another state.
23600 block Highway 99: A man intentionally damaged a vehicle tire, causing it to go flat. The suspect was identified.
300 block Admiral Way: Switched license plates were discover on a parked vehicle.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman and man in a dating relationship got into an argument.
5th Avenue South/Walnut Street: Two men posted propaganda on poles in the city.
9900 block 225th Place Southwest: A man brought his firearm to the police department to have it destroyed.
100 block 4th Avenue North: A man defecated on a restaurant patio. He was identified and charges were referred to the prosecutor.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into and furniture was stolen.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man with an Edmonds warrant was transported from King County Jail and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
