Edmonds Police Blotter: March 12-19, 2024

March 12

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was discharged from the hospital and refused to leave after causing a disturbance. He was trespassed from the property.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after returning to a medical facility for non-medical purpose.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business, was identified and arrested for third-degree theft.

22000 block of Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a local business.

2360 block of Highway 99: Theft from a grocery store was reported. The suspect was located and booked into jail.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

8200 block of Talbot Road: A suspect was reported for violating a court order.

18100 block of 86th Place West: A resident reported a court-order violation; the suspect was not located.

23400 block of block of Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.

March 13

7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman engaged in a disturbance inside an apartment.

23200 block of 100th Avenue West: A juvenile threatened a schoolmate by sending graphic pictures.

23400 block of 75th Avenue West: The theft of three rose plants from the front yard of the residence was reported.

1200 block of 11th Place North: A man surrendered firearms to the police department for disposal.

250 block of 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found in the middle of a roadway.

March 14

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was founding hiding in a business after hours. She was trespassed from the premises.

19600 block of 81st Place West: A woman reported her vehicle window was broken by a man she knows. The man was not located at the scene. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.

7300 block of 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items were stolen from the interior.

21100 block of 77th Place West: A woman pushed a man who stole her mail. Victims did not want to press charges.

21500 block of 73rd Place West: Mail was reported stolen from a secured lockbox of an apartment complex.

8500 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A breakup led to a loud argument

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A subject was reportedly defrauded by an ex-boyfriend in another state.

23600 block of 79th Avenue West: A license plate was reportedly stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass and a misdemeanor warrant.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: Men in a car were stopped during an attempt to steal a man’s bracelet.

9100 block of 196th Street Southwest: An antique rug was lost at an unknown time and unknown place.

24300 block of Highway 99: A collision investigation led to warrant arrest of a passenger.

22900 block of Edmonds Way: A reporting party’s personal information was leaked online.

18200 block of 80th Avenue West: Suspected illegal substances were found and turned in for destruction.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and trespassing.

March 15

21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A man committed theft from a convenience store.

200 block of Sunset Avenue North: A vehicle hit an electric parking enforcement cart, causing damage.

23800 block of Highway 99: An intoxicated woman was booked into jail for running into the highway and obstructing traffic.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman’s purse was stolen.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man stole alcohol.

23400 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for felony harassment.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A family member reported a relative as missing. The subject was later removed from missing status when they were found to be receiving care at medical facility.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and narcotic violations.

March 16

7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Arlington Police Department with fingerprinting.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.

20800 72nd Avenue West: Adult family members had an argument.

1100 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman left her apartment after an argument with her boyfriend.

19500 block of 84th Avenue West: A travel trailer was reported stolen.

22700 block of 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a verbal argument between a couple. No crimes were committed.

9535 block of Bowdoin Way: Unknown subjects lit fireworks inside a port-a-potty, with minimal damage.

March 17

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

19800 block of 40th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.

22000 block of Highway 99: A victim’s car incurred damage while parked in a lot.

1000 block of 6th Avenue South: Officers contacted a vehicle with stolen license plates.

8200 block of Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to reported sounds of a disturbance in apartment unit.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft, a narcotics violation and a warrant.

19100 block of 81st Avenue West: A juvenile girl assaulted a woman.

March 18

7400 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for a traffic offense.

23800 block of Highway 99: Narcotics were seized from a vehicle.

7600 block of Avenue West and Meadowdale Beach Road: Stop signs were removed from the ground. Public works replaced the signs.

18100 block of 80th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of a suspicious circumstance. There were no signs of criminal activity.

7700 block of 175th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle recklessly drove away from law enforcement when contact with the occupant was attempted.

9100 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man reportedly followed a woman during a road-rage incident. No arrests have been made.

300 block of 3rd Avenue North: Police investigated a dangerous dog annual check for requirements.

8600 block of 182nd Place Southwest: A suspect violated a court order and was booked into jail.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

23700 block of 104th Avenue West: A woman with a warrant was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

March 19

19400 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate burglary suspects. The attempt was discontinued when the estimated age of the suspects was discovered.

9500 block of 234th Street Southwest: A woman and her boyfriend had an argument regarding substance use.

1000 block of Brookmere Drive: An unknown man was seen lurking around the mailbox.

600 block of Melody Lane: A juvenile girl ran away from school.

23600 block of Highway 99: Police investigated an assault at a restaurant. The subject was trespassed from the restaurant.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man with a warrant was arrested and booked into jail.