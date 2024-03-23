Edmonds Police Blotter: March 12-19, 2024

March 12
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was discharged from the hospital and refused to leave after causing a disturbance. He was trespassed from the property.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after returning to a medical facility for non-medical purpose.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business, was identified and arrested for third-degree theft.
22000 block of Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a local business.
2360 block of Highway 99: Theft from a grocery store was reported. The suspect was located and booked into jail.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
8200 block of Talbot Road: A suspect was reported for violating a court order.
18100 block of 86th Place West: A resident reported a court-order violation; the suspect was not located.
23400 block of block of Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.
March 13
7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman engaged in a disturbance inside an apartment.
23200 block of 100th Avenue West: A juvenile threatened a schoolmate by sending graphic pictures.
23400 block of 75th Avenue West: The theft of three rose plants from the front yard of the residence was reported.
1200 block of 11th Place North: A man surrendered firearms to the police department for disposal.
250 block of 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found in the middle of a roadway.
March 14
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was founding hiding in a business after hours. She was trespassed from the premises.
19600 block of 81st Place West: A woman reported her vehicle window was broken by a man she knows. The man was not located at the scene. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.
7300 block of 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items were stolen from the interior.
21100 block of 77th Place West: A woman pushed a man who stole her mail. Victims did not want to press charges.
21500 block of 73rd Place West: Mail was reported stolen from a secured lockbox of an apartment complex.
8500 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A breakup led to a loud argument
21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A subject was reportedly defrauded by an ex-boyfriend in another state.
23600 block of 79th Avenue West: A license plate was reportedly stolen from a vehicle.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass and a misdemeanor warrant.
400 block of 3rd Avenue South: Men in a car were stopped during an attempt to steal a man’s bracelet.
9100 block of 196th Street Southwest: An antique rug was lost at an unknown time and unknown place.
24300 block of Highway 99: A collision investigation led to warrant arrest of a passenger.
22900 block of Edmonds Way: A reporting party’s personal information was leaked online.
18200 block of 80th Avenue West: Suspected illegal substances were found and turned in for destruction.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and trespassing.
March 15
21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A man committed theft from a convenience store.
200 block of Sunset Avenue North: A vehicle hit an electric parking enforcement cart, causing damage.
23800 block of Highway 99: An intoxicated woman was booked into jail for running into the highway and obstructing traffic.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman’s purse was stolen.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man stole alcohol.
23400 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for felony harassment.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A family member reported a relative as missing. The subject was later removed from missing status when they were found to be receiving care at medical facility.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and narcotic violations.
March 16
7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Arlington Police Department with fingerprinting.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.
20800 72nd Avenue West: Adult family members had an argument.
1100 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman left her apartment after an argument with her boyfriend.
19500 block of 84th Avenue West: A travel trailer was reported stolen.
22700 block of 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a verbal argument between a couple. No crimes were committed.
9535 block of Bowdoin Way: Unknown subjects lit fireworks inside a port-a-potty, with minimal damage.
March 17
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
19800 block of 40th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.
22000 block of Highway 99: A victim’s car incurred damage while parked in a lot.
1000 block of 6th Avenue South: Officers contacted a vehicle with stolen license plates.
8200 block of Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to reported sounds of a disturbance in apartment unit.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft, a narcotics violation and a warrant.
19100 block of 81st Avenue West: A juvenile girl assaulted a woman.
March 18
7400 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for a traffic offense.
23800 block of Highway 99: Narcotics were seized from a vehicle.
7600 block of Avenue West and Meadowdale Beach Road: Stop signs were removed from the ground. Public works replaced the signs.
18100 block of 80th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of a suspicious circumstance. There were no signs of criminal activity.
7700 block of 175th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle recklessly drove away from law enforcement when contact with the occupant was attempted.
9100 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man reportedly followed a woman during a road-rage incident. No arrests have been made.
300 block of 3rd Avenue North: Police investigated a dangerous dog annual check for requirements.
8600 block of 182nd Place Southwest: A suspect violated a court order and was booked into jail.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
23700 block of 104th Avenue West: A woman with a warrant was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
March 19
19400 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate burglary suspects. The attempt was discontinued when the estimated age of the suspects was discovered.
9500 block of 234th Street Southwest: A woman and her boyfriend had an argument regarding substance use.
1000 block of Brookmere Drive: An unknown man was seen lurking around the mailbox.
600 block of Melody Lane: A juvenile girl ran away from school.
23600 block of Highway 99: Police investigated an assault at a restaurant. The subject was trespassed from the restaurant.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man with a warrant was arrested and booked into jail.
