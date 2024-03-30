Edmonds Police Blotter: March 19-26, 2024

March 19
19400 block of Highway 99: Patrol assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate burglary suspects.
7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked for obstructing officers and resisting arrest.
23400 block of Highway 99: A man and woman got into an argument. A report was taken for documentation.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole consumable goods from grocery store. Suspect was located and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
9500 block of 234th Street Southwest: A woman and her boyfriend had an argument regarding substance use.
22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
1000 block of Brookmere Drive: An unknown man was seen lurking around the mailbox.
7900 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A husband and wife got into a verbal argument over infidelity issues. Report taken for documentation.
23600 block of Highway 99: An assault was reported at a pizza restaurant. The subject was trespassed from the restaurant.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man with a warrant was arrested and booked into jail.
23600 block of Highway 99: Narcotics were found in a store, and were taken by police for destruction.
9500 block of Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a collision and transported to county jail.
March 20
10500 block of Robin Hood Drive: A vehicle was broken into and personal items were stolen.
500 block of 5th Avenue South: A man broke into a business and stole several items.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman had stolen consumable items from a business. She has not been identified.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. The suspect was not located.
7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A commercial structure fire was reported.
21200 block of Summit Lane: A man threatened his female friend.
8700 block of 182nd Place Southwest: A man assaulted his brother and was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault-domestic violence.
600 block of Elm Street: A woman reported fraudulent charges.
20800 block of 74th Avenue West: A verbal altercation was reported between a man and woman.
236300 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for shoplifting.
March 21
20500 block of 76th Avenue West: A man and two women were arrested for assault and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23200 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
232000 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
23200 block of Edmonds Way: The veterinary business’s ambulance was stolen from the parking lot and recovered on the same day.
7400 block of McAleer Way: A group of mailboxes were pried open and vandalized. There is no suspect information.
8200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A condominium mailbox was vandalized.
23900 block of Highway 99: A man was reported missing.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store but was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole clothing valued at $350.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for third-degree theft.
7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault and was booked into county jail.
March 22
8200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man stole copper wire from a construction site.
8400 block of Main Street: A building was struck by a car.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a grocery store but was not located.
100 block of West Dayton Street: Two men stole from a vending machine in a hotel.
700 block of Main Street: Police investigated a suspicious object at a playground. See related story here.
24100 block of Highway 99: Two unidentified subjects stole merchandise from store.
24000 block of Highway 99: A man was driving recklessly. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.
600 block of 7th Avenue South: A man was reported missing but returned home later the same evening.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman were arrested for warrants.
March 23
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for warrants.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was punched in his face by a stranger claiming to be in a gang.
9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal altercation at an apartment complex.
100 block of 3rd Avenue North: A storage unit was broken into. There is minimal suspect information.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a store.
23200 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for residential burglary.
March 24
200 block of 5th Avenue North: Edmonds SWAT Officers assisted with a Kirkland Police Department warrant service.
22200 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and after further investigation, a man was arrested and booked into jail.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.
1000 block of Brookmere Drive: A woman got a new driver’s license after never making the request, and was concerned about possible ID theft.
600 block of 3rd Avenue South: A car prowl at a park resulted in $2,500 in losses on a credit card.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for trespassing and resisting arrest.
23800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for using controlled substances in public.
8600 block of 236th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen off a truck.
100 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman was trespassed from a bar.
130 block of West Dayton Street: A stolen license plate was placed on a truck.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from grocery store; additional charges were filed for introducing narcotics into the jail.
1100 block of 6th Avenue South: Police investigated a residential burglary.
March 25
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A victim had his gas tank drilled out of his truck.
20100 block of 83rd Avenue West: Police investigated a criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
700 block of Admiral Way: A vehicle prowl was reported.
6th Avenue South/Fir Street: Found property stolen from a vehicle was returned to its owner.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for theft.
March 26
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block of Highway 99: Commercial property was damaged by unknown individual.
2360 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. He was not located.
7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile female assaulted another juvenile female at school.
8400 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and drug possession.
250 block of 5th Avenue North: A harassment case was referred from the Redmond Police Department.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man and woman were trespassed from a business.
20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant and transported to county jail.
