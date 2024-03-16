Edmonds Police Blotter: March 5-12, 2024

March 5

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was discovered to be in possession of a BB gun while at school.

300 block Admiral Way: Switched license plates were found on a parked vehicle.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into and furniture was stolen.

March 6

21900 block Highway 99: A man with a Bothell warrant was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

16700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A man remained unlawfully on the school premises. The suspect is outstanding.

23900 block Highway 99: A man took money from a victim. The suspect is a transient and was not located.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Pictures sent online were posted out of spite

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect ran after stealing from Burlington. The suspect was booked into jail.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Counterfeit currency was reported at a retail store.

9300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported criminal impersonation in an internet rental scam.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store and fled on foot.

March 7

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

24300 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from location.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.

8300 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraudsters attempted to convince a woman that her daughter was being held hostage for a ransom.

23600 block Highway 99: A man cashed fraudulent checks at a bank. The suspect was located and is in custody in Arizona.

21600 block Highway 99: A woman was issued a citation for an invalid trip permit.

7200 block Lake Ballinger Way: Subjects were seen trespassing on private property and attempting to gain entry.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a retail store and was booked for theft without incident.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile female assaulted another juvenile female.

19900 block 80th Place West: A juvenile female reported having an issue living with an adult female family member.

March 8

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A firearm was stolen during a vehicle prowl.

100 block 9th Avenue South: A car window was broken.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A man stole mail from an assisted living facility. The suspect is outstanding.

800 block Dayton Street: A hit-and-run suspect turned self into police.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Juveniles were trespassed from a business for shoplifting.

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an argument between a man and a woman in a vehicle.

March 9

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man dined and dashed from a restaurant. No suspect information.

March 10

24100 block Highway 99: Police contacted a male occupant in a vehicle that was registered to a subject with a federal felony warrant. The male was not the registered owner.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man and woman had a verbal dispute. Police provided resources.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: After a vehicle prowl, police are seeking a male suspect for attempted burglary, attempted vehicle prowl, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was was questioned in a theft investigation

March 11

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman were engaged in a domestic verbal altercation.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man discovered an abandoned bicycle on the street.

23800 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal dispute between spouses.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole alcoholic beverage from a business. She was identified and arrested.

7600 block 193rd Place West: Abuse of an elderly person was reported.

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman was trespassed from a hotel after refusing to leave and being verbal with staff.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was seen on Highway 99 pointing a knife at people. He was identified, arrested and charged for harassment and obstruction.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man attempted to enter an occupied residence. He was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A man made vague threats about a teacher from over 20 years ago.

March 12

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was discharged from a hospital and refused to leave after causing a disturbance. He was trespassed from the property.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after returning to a medical facility for a nonmedical purpose.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole from a business was identified and arrested for third-degree theft.

22000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect who stole from a grocery store was located and booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.