Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of March 11, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. WORKSHOP

A. Commission discussion on the Strategic Plan draft provided by Helmsman Strategic

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949.

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

