Edmonds School Board to review biology core instructional materials, celebrate students and staff March 12

The Edmonds School Board is scheduled to review biology core instructional materials and hold two celebrations during its March 12 meeting.

No action is scheduled on the materials review.

The first celebration is the winter sports recognition for outstanding winter athletes from each high school. The second will recognize the 2024 All Edmonds Educational Support Team. This team is made up of outstanding educational support professionals who were nominated for the award at the site level.

District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner is also scheduled to read the State of Washington’s Proclamation naming March 18-24 as School Retirees Appreciation Week.

Also scheduled is a single reading to approve updates to the superintendent’s contract. The proposal would voluntarily reduce Miner’s compensation for the 2024- 2025 contract year by approximately $25,000, with 12 unpaid furlough days in the 2024-25 contract year.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett