Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church  hosting free food distribution March 13    

Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will offer a pop-up food distribution truck at the church Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m. The food will be available for those in need as part of the church’s commitment to respond to food insecurity in the community.

Available food will include fresh produce, meat and prepackaged items provided by the Edmonds Food Bank. It is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need from the available options.

The truck will be parked in the north parking lot of the church, located at 21405 82 Pl. W., Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch for signs on 212th Street Southwest and 84th Street Southwest with directions to the church.