Edmonds Waterfront Center’s response to loneliness epidemic shared at Thursday luncheon

More than a senior center, and more than a community center, the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) is fully committed to bringing people together and fighting loneliness, its leaders said at the EWC’s annual luncheon on Thursday.



Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson addressed the “Loneliness Epidemic” and noted the health advisory issued last year by Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General.

In his report, Murthy said a lack of connection to other people can increase the risk for premature death to levels comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Lacking social connections is associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease; a 32% increased risk of stroke; and a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults, according to the report.

Johnson said one solution is an investment in social infrastructure – like the EWC — that creates the opportunities for social interaction.

Johnson spoke to about 175 people who attended the EWC’s annual lunch, noting, “We are building something unique. We are more than a senior center, more than a community center. We are a dynamic multigenerational, multicultural community hub where people connect, learn, and celebrate.”

One of two major fundraisers the EWC holds annually, the lunch raised about $61,000. Johnson said that with additional mailed contributions and donations from retirement accounts, proceeds from the lunch will reach the budgeted goal of $75,000.

The main part of the luncheon program included an in-person demonstration of the power of social connections.

Diana White, a board member of both the Seattle Foundation and the Hazel Miller Foundation, interviewed two EWC patrons: 101-year-old Joannie Schendel and 19-year-old Brook Roberts. White asked the two about the struggles associated with social isolation that face both seniors and young people.

Roberts, a member of the EWC board, said, “I want to be sure the youth voice is heard and considered. That is my interest in serving on the EWC Board.”

Schendel recounted joining the USO when she was 17, performing in both Europe and the Pacific. Asked when it is that she feels most alive, she resorted to her USO roots and broke into song on the waterfront center stage.

Finally, Rick Steves, travel guru and Edmonds benefactor, asked those in attendance to consider a contribution to the EWC, drawing on his travels to describe countries that place a high priority on caring for aging adults. “This is not a charity,” said Steves. “It’s a vital community service.”

“For me, being able to support EWC is a great way to leverage my philanthropic giving. It’s an investment with great and tangible returns. It’s part of me and I’m part of it.” Steves said.

— Story and photos courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center