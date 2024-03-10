Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale students put icing on 2024 DeMiero Jazz Festival cake

Posted: March 9, 2024 10
Jeff Horenstein directing the Meadowdale Vocal Jazz 2 choir.
Meadowdale soloist Jackson Hulbert puts his heart into it.
Clinician Dave Barduhn coaches Meadowdale students on the fine points of vocal technique.
Meadowdale’s Helena Abiye provides some smooth vocals.
Nothing helps a jazz vocal group more than great instrumental backup, as provided by these Meadowdale students.
Dave Barduhn coaches flutist Yoo Kyong Oh and soloist Sariah Ling on how to put some grit into their joint performance. “I want it to sound like it comes from a grungy back alley,” he advised them. “Don’t be nice. This song is not sweet!”

By any measure, the student talent on display at this year’s DeMiero Jazz Festival was stupendous, as schools from across the state sent their jazz vocalists and instrumentalists to Edmonds for three full days of clinics and workshops taught by top jazz musicians.

But – if you’ll excuse the hometown pride – the festival organizers saved the best for last, as the Meadowdale High School Vocal Jazz Choir 2, the Meadowdale Impressions and the Edmonds-Woodway Mello-Aires took the stage for the final series of clinics.

The synergy between the students and their teachers — Jeff Horenstein from Meadowdale and Charlotte Reese from Edmonds-Woodway — was on full display. It was a testament to the hours of work it took to arrange the various pieces, hone performance skills and stage presence, and ultimately create a vibrant, live performance  — a treat to the eyes and ears that clearly delighted the audience.

Edmonds-Woodway’s David Thomas and Woods Jarol join on vocals.
Edmonds-Woodway bassist Madeline Wright provides the heartbeat.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Woods Jarol delivers some scat.
Clinician Kim Nazarian provides enthusiastic coaching, and part of that is dancing along as the students “get it.”
Edmonds-Woodway’s David Thomas is framed by clinician Kim Nazarian’s arms as she cheers on the Mellow-Aires.
Kim Nazarian provides one-on-one coaching to Edmonds-Woodway soloist Louis Nguyen.

But no matter how good these musicians are, they can always get better, and jazz clinicians Dave Barduhn and Kim Nazarian were on hand to listen, critique, and provide personal tips and coaching on stage presence, vocal and instrumental techniques, and more. Much of the coaching centered on how to let yourself go, overcoming the fear of being emotionally vulnerable, and simply sing the song directly from the heart.

“When you’re singing about being in love, it’s to that special person that maybe you just met – never forget that this is who you’re singing to,” Barduhn stressed. “Put your heart and emotions into it. That’s the difference between a good and a great performance.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME