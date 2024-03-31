Egg hunters have their day at annual Edmonds event

Coordinator Nancy McDonald gives last-minute instructions to the Easter bunnies on hand for Saturday’s event.
Edmonds Mayor Rosen welcomes the families to the egg hunt.
The Mach Pham family pose with Mochi and Maisy while their children keep their grandparents busy at the playground equipment.
The first group of egg hunters — ages 8-10 — listen for the signal to dash.
Children quickly start filling their baskets with Easter eggs.
Volunteers spreading eggs for the second round of egg hunters.
The 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds are off.
Sheer joy and smiles from children and adults alike as the third group of 2-to 4-year-olds take to the field.
L-R: Edmonds and Shoreline friends Charli MacKelvie and Kennedy Cutter spend time together at the egg hunt. Here, Charli tries to take a bite of her egg.
Edmonds siblings Sienna and Brooklyn Winters and siblings Hadley and Graham along with their friend enjoy a piece of the chocolate bunny Brooklyn won in the hunt.

Hundreds of children and their families gathered at Frances Anderson Playfield on a sunny Saturday morning for the Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds’ annual Easter egg hunt.

Children ages 3 to 10 years old were invited to hunt for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

