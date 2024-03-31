Egg hunters have their day at annual Edmonds event

Hundreds of children and their families gathered at Frances Anderson Playfield on a sunny Saturday morning for the Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds’ annual Easter egg hunt.
Children ages 3 to 10 years old were invited to hunt for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
