Elementary school artists showing their work at Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center April 18-20

Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center will be showing over 300 pieces of art April 18-2o that were created by Edmonds School District students. Graphite Arts Center, located at 202 Main Street in Edmonds, is open from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, 1-5 p.m. on Friday and 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The display will showcase student art and highlight the impact of the Art Start Northwest School Outreach Program using art collected from Cedar Valley, Chase Lake, College Place, Lynndale and Spruce Elementary Schools. The first night of the exhibit also coincides with April’s Edmonds Art Walk celebration. The display is free, though hosts will be raising funds for the arts support program during a silent auction of donated works.