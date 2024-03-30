EWHS to celebrate longtime football coach John Gradwohl April 13

The local sports community is invited to join the Edmonds-Woodway High School football family on Saturday, April 13 to celebrate the career of longtime coach John Gradwohl.
Gradwohl recently announced that he was stepping aside as head football coach for the Warriors after 28 seasons.
The event to honor Gradwohl will be from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the EWHS gym.
