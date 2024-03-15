Firefighters engage with community during Maplewood Fire Station open house

Community members had a chance to meet local firefighters during Neighborhood Night open house Thursday at the Maplewood Fire Station 16 in Edmonds.
Activities included learning how to prepare and care for your family in a disaster and instruction in hands-only CPR.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
