Firefighters engage with community during Maplewood Fire Station open house

Posted: March 14, 2024

 

The Opoku family poses near Air 15, the unit that provides air bottles and bright lights when called to a fire.
Owen Powell and sister Cora practice CPR on the dummies as their father watches their technique.
Visitors stop at the information tables to ask questions.
The Yu children pose by a fire truck upon arriving at the open house.
Firefighters from Station 16 (L-R): Chief Keith Sessions with Chad, Jacob, Brian and Jonathan.

Community members had a chance to meet local firefighters during Neighborhood Night open house Thursday at the Maplewood Fire Station 16 in Edmonds.

Activities included learning how to prepare and care for your family in a disaster and instruction in hands-only CPR.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

