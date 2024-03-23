Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds Library evacuated Friday while suspicious device investigated

The downtown Edmonds Frances Anderson Center and the Edmonds Library were evacuated for more than three hours Friday afternoon after “a suspicious device” was discovered near a garbage can outside, Edmonds police said.

“It was a piece of pipe, but nothing more visible,” police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. After the buildings were evacuated, the Washington State Patrol bomb squad responded and determined the item wasn’t dangerous, he added.

The City of Edmonds-owned Frances Anderson Center is home to the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and also houses the Main Street Kids day care, which leases space in the building. Director Angie Feser said that parks staff assisted with relocating about 50 children from Main Street Kids to the Edmonds police station until parents could be notified and could pick up their children.