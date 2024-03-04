‘Get Your Ducks in a Row’ discussion on senior housing transition March 7 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

“Get Your Ducks in a Row” is the topic of Tuesday, March 7 panel discussion on preparing to transition into senior housing. The event will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Room B, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

According to organizers, the discussion will be relevant for seniors who wish to plan ahead or adult children seeking more information on how to best support their aging parents.

Speakers include: Marta Street, certified Concierge Care advisor; Terry Vehrs, Windermere Real Estate and Jacom Schallenkamp, Soundview Financial Group.

Seating is limited. RSVP by calling Concierge Care Advisors at 855-444-7364 or online.