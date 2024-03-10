Growing irises focus of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club program March 18

Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow and messenger to the gods, flies into town this month when the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club welcomes speakers Patrick and Margaret Spence at its Monday, March 18 meeting. The Spences will share their program, “Iris: A Flower for All Seasons.”

The Spences own Cascadia Iris Gardens, a commercial nursery featuring the genus iris set on 5 acres in Lake Stevens. They have an ever-expanding series of display beds used to demonstrate how irises can be a focal point in any perennial border.

Patrick is a past president of Siberian Iris Society and the Society for Japanese Iris and is the current president of the King County Iris Society. Margaret is a director for the King County Iris Society and the secretary for the Society for Siberian Iris. Both are accredited iris judges through the American Iris Society.