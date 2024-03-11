Health screenings, door prizes and more at Edmonds SD Health and Wellness Fair March 23

The Edmonds School District is sponsoring a health and wellness fair from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Meadowdale High School gym. There will be free dental, vision, hearing and vital sign screenings as part of our free Health and Wellness Fair March 23.

The free event is open to all ages and includes door prizes, physical fitness activities, snacks and resources from local businesses.

Meadowdale High School is located at 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.