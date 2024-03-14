Help plan for the future of county’s Evergreen State Fair Park 

Snohomish County and the Evergreen State Fair Park have issued a survey as part of the public outreach for the Evergreen State Fair Park preferred plan update. The survey is open until March 24, 2024.

The county is working with a consultant team to update the Fair Park’s Master Plan from 2014 to incorporate recent updates to the mission/vision and current county planning priorities. The preferred plan update will set the stage for funding and implementation of site improvements and business planning in the short term (2024-2034) and the long term (20-plus years).

“The Evergreen State Fair Park has been a Snohomish County tradition for over 100 years and is visited by hundreds of thousands of people every year,” said Mike Ohlsen, fair manager. “The fair park is an economic driver generating over $23 million in positive economic impact for Snohomish County and the Puget Sound region, and it’s also an important community space. We want to know what our neighbors and visitors want to see in the future.”

Located in Monroe since 1949, the 193-acre Evergreen State Fair Park is home to the Evergreen State Fair, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Several permanent facilities — including the Gary D. Weikel Events Center, the Evergreen Speedway, the Evergreen Equestrian Park, two RV campgrounds and other exhibition spaces — are used year-round for events that include horse shows, trade shows, swap meets and auto races.