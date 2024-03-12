High school sports roundup for March 11, 2024

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Mercer Island 20-8 (5 innings)

Lynnwood hitting stats:

Nyree Johnson: 4 for 4, 2 2B

Ashara Taylor: 2 2B

Briar Knoth: 2B

Lynnwood pitching stats:

Nyree Johnson: 5 IP, 7 K

Mercer Island hitting stats:

Annabel Little: HR

Joey Lurie: 2B

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Mercer Island 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Wednesday, March 13; 4:30 p.m. at Janicki Fields

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-1

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Archbishop Murphy 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Tuesday March 12; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

