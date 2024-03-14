High school sports roundup for March 12, 2024

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 10-2
Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:
Lukas Wanke: 2 for 2, BB, 3B, 5 RBI
Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, HBP, 3B, 3 R, SB
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R, RBI
Finn Crawford: 2 for 3, RBI
Thomas Shults: BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI, SB
Kohl Gruender: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, 3 R
Andreas Simsonsen: BB, SB
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 1 for 1, SB
Toshi Gilginas: R, 2 SB
Luke Boland: 1 for 2, RBI
Erik Alsdorf: PH BB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: PH BB
Jon Schlack: RBI
Edmonds-Woodway pitching stats:
Will Alseth: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Luke Boland: 2 IP, H, 0 R, K
Andreas Simonsen: IP, H, 0 R, K
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Archbishop Murphy 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next games: vs Jackson; Wednesday March 13; 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood; Wednesday March 20; 4:00 p.m. at Meridian Park
Meadowdale defeated Roosevelt 9-6
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 2-0; Roosevelt 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Ingraham; Friday March 15; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Softball
Olympic defeated Edmonds-Woodway 12-1 (5 innings)
Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2
Neva Cheeney: SB
Records: Olympic 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs La Conner; Thursday March 14; 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Soccer
Woodinville defeated Meadowdale 6-1
No details reported
Records: Woodinville 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday March 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Lynnwood vs Bothell
postponed due to weather
Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 13
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs King’s
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday March 20; 3:00 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.