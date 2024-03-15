High school sports roundup for March 13, 2024

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 212-262

at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33

Top 5 individual scores:

T1. Kari Petterson (M) 48

T1. Rachel Reitz (M) 48

3. Grace Lee (M) 50

4. Sophie Cordova (L) 58

5. Gwen Farrow (M) 60

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, March 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 19; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Baseball

Bishop Blanchet defeated Lynnwood 9-3

Lynnwood top hitting stats:

Kevin Martinez: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 3, BB, R

Jace Hampson: BB, HBP, R, SB

Gavin Harrington: SF RBI

Gavin Overstreet: R

Lynnwood top pitching stats:

Mathias Castillo: 2 innings, one hit, 0 runs

Records: Bishop Blanchet 2-0; Lynnwood 1-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, March 14; at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood following game: at Lake Stevens; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-2

No details reported

Records: Jackson 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Softball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 13-1

No details reported

Records: Lake Stevens 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Holy Names Academy; Friday March 15; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Sedro-Woolley defeated Lynnwood 18-0

No details reported

Records: Sedro-Woolley 1-1; Lynnwood 1-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Bellevue; Friday March 15; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Bothell defeated Lynnwood 6-1

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Glacier Peak; Friday, March 15; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits