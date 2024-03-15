High school sports roundup for March 13, 2024

Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 212-262
at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33
Top 5 individual scores:
T1. Kari Petterson (M) 48
T1. Rachel Reitz (M) 48
3. Grace Lee (M) 50
4. Sophie Cordova (L) 58
5. Gwen Farrow (M) 60
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, March 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 19; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Baseball
Bishop Blanchet defeated Lynnwood 9-3
Lynnwood top hitting stats:
Kevin Martinez: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Ryder Bowman: 1 for 3, BB, R
Jace Hampson: BB, HBP, R, SB
Gavin Harrington: SF RBI
Gavin Overstreet: R
Lynnwood top pitching stats:
Mathias Castillo: 2 innings, one hit, 0 runs
Records: Bishop Blanchet 2-0; Lynnwood 1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, March 14; at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood following game: at Lake Stevens; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-2
No details reported
Records: Jackson 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field
Softball
Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 13-1
No details reported
Records: Lake Stevens 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Holy Names Academy; Friday March 15; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Sedro-Woolley defeated Lynnwood 18-0
No details reported
Records: Sedro-Woolley 1-1; Lynnwood 1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Bellevue; Friday March 15; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Bothell defeated Lynnwood 6-1
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Glacier Peak; Friday, March 15; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
