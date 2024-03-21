High school sports roundup for March 20, 2024

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-1

Meadowdale pitching:

Tristan Dodds: 5 IP (W), 2 H, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Charles Braithewaite: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Anthony Scholl: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB

Meadowdale hitting:

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Nolan Webster: 1 for 4, R, SB

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 4, 2B

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, R

Andrew Wells: 1 for 3

Tristan Dodds: 1 for 3

Daniel Smith: 1 for 4

Nicholas Zardis: RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 4-1; Cascade 0-1, 0-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 7-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jeremy Perreault: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB

Jack Gripentrog: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Ethan Swenson: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 3 for 3, 1 BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Matthew Meadows: 1 for 2, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 2, 1 BB, 2B, 1 SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-1; Shorecrest 0-1, 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday March 22; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 1-0

Sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke threw a three-hit complete game shutout and Thomas Shults drove in Diego Escandon in the fifth inning as the Warriors won their Wesco 3A South league opener.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Thomas Shults: 2 for 3, RBI

Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2B

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, Sac

Luke Boland: 2 for 3

Jon Schlack: 1 for 3

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 2 SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-3; Shorewood 0-1, 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Lake Stevens pitcher Trey Nance threw a complete-game no-hitter as the Vikings defeated the Royals in a non-conference matchup. Nance walked four hitters and finished with nine strikeouts.

Gavin Harrington and Jace Hampson combined to hold Lake Stevens to only two hits in the game.

Lynnwood pitching:

Gavin Harrington: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SB

Lynnwood next game: vs Glacier Peak; Friday March 22; 4 p.m.

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 18-0

Meadowdale pitching:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Olivia Feistel: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB

Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Analise Griffiths: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Hailey Bernards: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R

Olivia Feistel: BB, R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 2-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 4-3

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Margaret Moon (K) 6-1, 6-0

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Anna Kim (K) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Emie Sheperd (M) defeated Lena Kim (K) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Aik Sano (M) defeated Esther Yun (K) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:

Jasmine Ha/Mina Chung (K) defeated Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (M) 6-2, 6-1

Julia Amarsaihan/Fatiha Vidarani (K) defeated Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 7-5, 6-1

Alina Chen/Yuna Bang (K) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayago (M) 6-4, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Kamiak 0-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 4-0 (forfeit)

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-1

Emma Arrizon (MP) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-2, 6-1

Ava Barias (L) defeated Carmen Martinez (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Maria Oberlaender/Stella Baumgart (MP) 6-1, 6-0

Melissa Seng/Melissa Mai (L) defeated Analise Weber/Fen Seymour (MP) 6-1, 6-1

Sol Reeder/Alassa Enkhbold (MP) defeated Jen Phung/Galilea Serina-Badillo (L) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-0)

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 2-1; Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Monroe; Monday March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Sara Skold (M) 6-4, 6-2

Jaeda Boomars (M) defeated Fio Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Kayme Hartway (M) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Siena Garner (M) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Layla Persons/Karisa Martin (M) defeated Clara Loveless/Anna Elseberry (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Tanisha Segran/Maya Persons (M) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Emersyn Hartway/Emiko Spengler (M) defeated Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) 7-6 (4), 6-1

Records: Monroe 6-0, Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 6-1

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Arlington 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Friday March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Girls Golf

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 192-230

Top 5 individual scores:

1. Hadley McDonough (C) 44

2. Sydney Rapp (C) 46

3. Katie Linder (C) 47

4. Ava Rector (EW) 53

5. Anna Moskalenko (C) 55

Edmonds-Woodway next scheduled match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 10; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell, Shorecrest and Shorewood

at Cedarcrest Golf Course

Team Scores:

1. Marysville Getchell 170

2. Shorecrest 177

3. Shorewood 178

4. Edmonds-Woodway 185

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

