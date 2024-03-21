High school sports roundup for March 20, 2024

Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-1
Meadowdale pitching:
Tristan Dodds: 5 IP (W), 2 H, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
Charles Braithewaite: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Anthony Scholl: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB
Meadowdale hitting:
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Nolan Webster: 1 for 4, R, SB
Jagger Bishop: 1 for 4, 2B
Andre Titus: 1 for 2, R
Andrew Wells: 1 for 3
Tristan Dodds: 1 for 3
Daniel Smith: 1 for 4
Nicholas Zardis: RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 4-1; Cascade 0-1, 0-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 7-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Jeremy Perreault: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB
Jack Gripentrog: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Ethan Swenson: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 3 for 3, 1 BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Matthew Meadows: 1 for 2, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 2, 1 BB, 2B, 1 SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-1; Shorecrest 0-1, 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday March 22; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 1-0
Sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke threw a three-hit complete game shutout and Thomas Shults drove in Diego Escandon in the fifth inning as the Warriors won their Wesco 3A South league opener.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Thomas Shults: 2 for 3, RBI
Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2B
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, Sac
Luke Boland: 2 for 3
Jon Schlack: 1 for 3
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 2 SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-3; Shorewood 0-1, 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Lake Stevens pitcher Trey Nance threw a complete-game no-hitter as the Vikings defeated the Royals in a non-conference matchup. Nance walked four hitters and finished with nine strikeouts.
Gavin Harrington and Jace Hampson combined to hold Lake Stevens to only two hits in the game.
Lynnwood pitching:
Gavin Harrington: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SB
Lynnwood next game: vs Glacier Peak; Friday March 22; 4 p.m.
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 18-0
Meadowdale pitching:
Jaeden Sajec: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Olivia Feistel: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Mia Cantu: 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB
Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Analise Griffiths: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Hailey Bernards: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R
Olivia Feistel: BB, R
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 2-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 4-3
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Margaret Moon (K) 6-1, 6-0
Grace Gilman (M) defeated Anna Kim (K) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Emie Sheperd (M) defeated Lena Kim (K) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
Aik Sano (M) defeated Esther Yun (K) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles:
Jasmine Ha/Mina Chung (K) defeated Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (M) 6-2, 6-1
Julia Amarsaihan/Fatiha Vidarani (K) defeated Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 7-5, 6-1
Alina Chen/Yuna Bang (K) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayago (M) 6-4, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Kamiak 0-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 4-0 (forfeit)
Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-1
Emma Arrizon (MP) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-2, 6-1
Ava Barias (L) defeated Carmen Martinez (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Maria Oberlaender/Stella Baumgart (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Melissa Seng/Melissa Mai (L) defeated Analise Weber/Fen Seymour (MP) 6-1, 6-1
Sol Reeder/Alassa Enkhbold (MP) defeated Jen Phung/Galilea Serina-Badillo (L) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-0)
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 2-1; Lynnwood 1-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Monroe; Monday March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Sara Skold (M) 6-4, 6-2
Jaeda Boomars (M) defeated Fio Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Kayme Hartway (M) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Siena Garner (M) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Layla Persons/Karisa Martin (M) defeated Clara Loveless/Anna Elseberry (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Tanisha Segran/Maya Persons (M) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Emersyn Hartway/Emiko Spengler (M) defeated Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) 7-6 (4), 6-1
Records: Monroe 6-0, Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 6-1
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Arlington 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Friday March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park
Girls Golf
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 192-230
Top 5 individual scores:
1. Hadley McDonough (C) 44
2. Sydney Rapp (C) 46
3. Katie Linder (C) 47
4. Ava Rector (EW) 53
5. Anna Moskalenko (C) 55
Edmonds-Woodway next scheduled match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 10; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell, Shorecrest and Shorewood
at Cedarcrest Golf Course
Team Scores:
1. Marysville Getchell 170
2. Shorecrest 177
3. Shorewood 178
4. Edmonds-Woodway 185
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
