High school sports roundup for March 21, 2024

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 341-355

at Nile Golf Course

Top individual scorers:

1. Alison Dumo (MT) 41

2. Kari Petterson (MD) 42

3. Rachel Reitz (MD) 51

4. Sadie Parker (MT) 57

T5. Morgan Damschen (MT) 58

T5. Samarra Smith (MD) 58

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, March 28; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Boys Golf

Team scores:

1. Meadowdale 321

2. Archbishop Murphy 350

3. Everett 363

4. Marysville Pilchuck 428

Top individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva (MD) 73

2. Jack Duffy (AM) 75

3. Ian Ngethe (MD) 77

4. Tyler Looney (MD) 80

5. Cobin Chadwick (E) 84

T6. Rush Bradley (AM) 86

T6. Sam Nelson (E) 86

8. Rodney Perez (MP) 88

9. Kyler Bishop (MD) 91

10. Kai Schmidt (E) 93

Meadowdale next match: vs Cascade and South Whidbey; Tuesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

Track & Field

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Shorecrest

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

click here for event results:

www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534233/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Stanwood; Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Shorewood; Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Cascade/Lakeside/Lynnwood/Shorewood

at Shoreline Stadium

click here for event results:

www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530752/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 28; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Mountlake Terrace

at Goddard Stadium, Mariner High School

click here for event results:

www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529885/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 28; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 17-0

Synclair Mawudeku (three innings, nine strikeouts) and Gabriella Veighey (two innings, four strikeouts) combined for a five inning no hitter as the Kamiak Knights improved to 7-0 overall on the season.

Kamiak hitters:

Scarlette Chapman: 4 R, 2 RBI

Aliana Boulger: 3 RBI

Kelli Wilson: 2 RBI

Emma Stansfield: 2 RBI

Tyler Karabach: 2 RBI

Kylie McClure: 2 RBI

Records: Kamiak 7-0, Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday March 25; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits