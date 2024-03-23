High school sports roundup for March 22, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway High School shortstop Cruz Escandón tags out a Shorewood baserunner during the game between the two teams Friday. (Photos by Rob Simonsen)
Starting E-W pitcher Grafton Marshall-Inman looks down the runner.
Second basemen Andreas Simonsen throws out the runner in the sixth inning of Friday’s game.
First baseman Finn Crawford makes the backhanded play on the grounder in the fourth inning.
Relief pitcher William Alseth gets the save against Shorewood.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 9-3

Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI
Thomas Shults: 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching stats:
Will Alseth: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-3; Shorewood 0-2, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 26; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4

Malikhi Emery-Henderson hit a home run and drove in three runs, Tristan Dodds scored three runs and Meadowdale’s bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings as the Mavericks improved to 5-1 on the season.

Meadowdale hitting:
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Tristan Dodds: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Andre Titus: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R
Daniel Smith: 1 for 1, 2B, RBI
Nicholas Zardis: BB, 2 HBP, R, SB
Andrew Wells: BB, 2 R, RBI
Jagger Bishop: 2 BB, SB
Jayda Costa: HBP, R
Nolan Webster: RBI

Meadowdale pitching:
Andrew Wells: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Benjamin Bjornstad: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Anthony Scholl: 1 IP, H, 0 R, K
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 5-1; Cascade 0-2, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Tuesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 8-7

Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 RBI
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 4, R
Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Braeden Davidson: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: (winning pitcher) 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-1; Shorecrest 0-2, 3-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 10-3

Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Gavin Harrington: 2 for 3, BB, SB
Sergio Navaro: BB, R, SB
Ryder Bowman: 1 for 3, HBP

Records: Glacier Peak 4-1; Lynnwood 1-4
Lynnwood next game: at Ferndale; Saturday, March 23; noon

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 19-5

Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Meadowdale hitting:
Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 4, R, 2 RBI
Hailey Bernards: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Sophia Billy: 1 for 1, BB, 3B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Shay Faasse: 2 BB, R
Isabella Vallez: BB, R
Olivia Lahrson: BB

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Mariner 1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Olympic defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-6
No details reported

Records: Olympic 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 25; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 12-2 (5 innings)

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 5-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-4
Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Monday, March 25; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-2 (2 OT)

Alex Plumis scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the second overtime as the Warriors improved to 4-0-1 on the season.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis
Andrew Montero
Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Alexander Bryan (2)
Richard Duncan

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1, 4-0-1; Marysville Getchell 2-2, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 26; 6 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goals:
Ash Jeffers
Josua Reents
Xander Terry

Mountlake Terrace assists:
Nickolas Portillo
Nicholas Barushka

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3, 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale tied Monroe 0-0

Meadowdale goalkeeper (shutout):
Colin Jones

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-1, 1-3-1; Monroe 1-0-3, 1-1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, March 26; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 2-1-1, 2-1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mount Si; Monday, March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett
No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Monday, March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville-Getchell at Meadowdale – postponed due to weather
Make-up date: Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace – postponed due to weather
Make-up date: Tuesday, March 26; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 25; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

