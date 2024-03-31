High school sports roundup for March 29, 2024

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Richard Duncan

Alex Plumis

Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

D.J. Karl

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-2, 5-0-2; Stanwood 0-6, 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0

Lynnwood goals:

Jonathan Andrade

Ben Vu

Lynnwood assist:

Amaru Sialer

Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:

Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Everett 2-3-1, 2-4-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-3

Meadowdale goals:

C.J. Obeize

Maximo Falagan

Caleb Angeles

Meadowdale assists:

Austin Earls

C.J. Obeize

Maximo Falagan

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-2, 2-3-2; Arlington 2-2-2, 3-2-2

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway ; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Meadowdale hitting stats:

Mia Cantu: 2 base hits (one home run)

Records: Lake Washington 6-5; Meadowdale 4-3

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits