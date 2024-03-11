High school sports roundup for March 7 and 9, 2024

Boys Golf

Thursday, March 7 at Lynnwood Golf Course

Team scores

1. Mountlake Terrace 174

2. Edmonds-Woodway 175

3. Lynnwood 200

4. Mariner 247

Individual scores

1. Jude Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway) 37

2. Ethan Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 39

3. Ian O’Brien (Mountlake Terrace) 42

T4. Jason Davis (Lynnwood) 45

T4. Bryce Bowen (Edmonds-Woodway) 45

T4. Luke Wallace (Mountlake Terrace) 45

7. Nate Yglesias (Edmonds-Woodway) 46

8. Eli Hersey (Edmonds-Woodway) 47

T9. Jayse Fire (Mountlake Terrace) 48

T9. Blayne Lupo (Mountlake Terrace) 48

Match this week: Edmonds-Woodway vs King’s; 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Jackson Park Golf Course

Baseball

Saturday, March 10

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-0

Gavin Harrington pitched a six-inning no-hitter in a rain-shortened game as the Lynnwood Royals defeated the Arlington Eagles 3-0 in their season opener. Harrington struck out nine hitters with no walks. The Royals scored all three of their runs in the first inning.

Lynnwood hitting stats:

Jace Hampson: 2-for-3, R, RBI

Gavin Harrington: 0-for-1, 2 BB, R

Ryder Bowman: 0-for-2, BB, R

Jaxson Kaulfus: 1-for-3

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Arlington 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 10-1

Mountlake Terrace hitting stats:

Talen Zenk: 2-for-3, 4 SB

Ryan Sturgill: 3-for-4, SB

Griffin Potter: 2-for-4

Mountlake Terrace pitching stats:

Owen Meek: winning pitcher, 3 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Snohomish 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bainbridge; Friday March 15; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mount Vernon defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-2

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-2

Both games played on Saturday, March 9 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Redmond 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Andrew Montero: 2 goals

Ananda Raghu: 1 goal

Oliver Zoloth: 1 assist

Richard Duncan: 1 assist

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Redmond 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

No details reported

Records: Bishop Blanchet 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14